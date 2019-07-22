Global & Chinese ITO Targets Market Chain Outlook, 2019 to 2025 - Focus on LCD & Touch Panel, Solar Cell, LED, and OLED Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China ITO Targets Industry Chain Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the following:

Global ITO targets market supply & demand and competition;

Technical status, market supply & demand, competitive landscape, key projects, substitute products and development trend of ITO targets industry in China;

Global and Chinese indium market supply & demand, import & export, and price;

Global and Chinese tin market supply & demand, import & export, and price;

ITO targets downstream industries (LCD, touch panel, solar cell, LED/OLED) status and demand;

8 global and 15 Chinese ITO targets enterprises, including operation status, ITO targets business and development strategy.

Global ITO technology is primarily monopolized by few enterprises including JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining, Tosoh, Samsung and Heraeus. Of which, the former three totally occupy about 65% of global ITO market.



There are over 20 ITO targets enterprises in China. After more than decade's research, Chinese enterprises made a breakthrough in targets technology and gradually shortened gap with Japanese and Korean counterparts. Currently, with gradual expansion in medium and low-end market (like touch screen market), domestic ITO targets begin to enter high-end TEF industry for testing. However, it is still a challenge to realize domestication due to low product level, high cost control pressure and low profit margin.



Compared to supply end, demand of ITO targets from downstream market is strong, especially driven by the development of OLED and touch screen, the figure exceeded 1kt in 2018. While half of them were imported and mainly applied to the production of high-end products.



In recent ten years, with the development of LCD industry and emerging of touch input electronic products like PDA and e-book, especially the development of OLED and other display devices, ITO targets manufacturing technique and equipment are required to meet new and higher requirements. For instance, demand of ITO targets for high-end TFT-LCD display panels will further increase. In Jun. 2018, Vital Materials Co., Ltd. successfully rolled out self-developed G11 ITO rotating targets.



As of industry chain, indium serves as the main raw material of ITO targets, 80% of it is used to manufacture ITO targets, and reserves of indium resource in China share 50% of the global total. Based on the demand of ITO targets (as the main downstream industry of indium), it could be estimated that total annual demand of ITO targets in Mainland China and Taiwan is 600t, taking up 52% of annual ITO usage in the world, while annual demand of ITO targets in Korea and Japan is 570t, occupying 48% of world's total.



In recent years, indium supply and demand in China is basically balanced. In 2018, consumption of defined indium (including targets) in China reached about 150 tons. Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co., Ltd. is the largest indium manufacturer in China. In the future, demand of indium will grow at a rate of about 5% due to the emerging of 5G, smart manufacturing, digital economy industries and new technology revolutions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Brief Introduction to ITO Targets

1.1 Concept

1.2 Preparation Method

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Status Quo of Global ITO Targets

2.1 Supply and Demand

2.2 Competition Pattern

2.2.1 Production Pattern

2.2.2 Consumption Pattern



3. Status Quo of Chinese ITO Targets

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technology

3.3 Supply and Demand

3.3.1 Supply

3.3.2 Demand

3.4 Key Projects

3.5 Alternative Products

3.5.1 Metal Mesh

3.5.2 Silver Nanowire

3.5.3 Graphene

3.6 Development Trend



4 Upstream - Indium Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Reserves and Distribution

4.3 Supply and Demand

4.3.1 Supply

4.3.2 Consumption

4.4 Import and Export

4.4.1 Related Policies

4.4.2 Import and Export Volume

4.5 Price Trend



5 Upstream - Tin Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reserves and Distribution

5.3 Supply and Demand

5.3.1 Global

5.3.2 China

5.4 Import and Export

5.5 Price Trend

5.6 Key Enterprises



6 Downstream Applications

6.1 Overview

6.2 LCD Panel

6.2.1 Market Situation

6.2.2 ITO Targets for LCD Panel

6.3 Touch Panel

6.3.1 Market Situation

6.3.2 ITO Targets for Touch Panel

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Solar Cell

6.4.2 LED

6.4.3 OLED



7 Key Companies Worldwide

7.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 ITO Targets Business

7.1.4 Development in China

7.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals

7.3 Tosoh Corporation

7.4 Samsung Corning

7.5 Heraeus

7.6 Umicore

7.7 ULVAC

7.8 Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation (SOLAR)



8. Key Enterprises in China

8.1 Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co. Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 ITO Targets Business

8.1.4 Development Strategy

8.2 Guangxi China Tin Group Co. Ltd.

8.3 CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group Co. Ltd.

8.4 Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials Co. Ltd.

8.5 Beijing Yeke Nano Tech Co. Ltd.

8.6 Guangdong Triumph Photovoltaic Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd.

8.7 Shaoguan Sigma Technology Co. Ltd.

8.8 Hebei Hengbo New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

8.9 Changsha ENAM Optoelectronic Material Co. Ltd.

8.10 Luoyang Ship Material Research Institute

8.11 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Co. Ltd.

8.12 Omat Group

8.13 Vital Materials Co. Ltd.

8.14 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co. Ltd.

8.15 Yunnan Tin Co. Ltd.



9 Summary and Forecast

9.1 Market

9.2 Enterprises

