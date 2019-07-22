goeasy Ltd. Named one of Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies by the Digital Finance Institute

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, is proud to have been named one of Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies for 2019 by the Digital Finance Institute. The Digital Finance Institute is a think tank created for the next generation of financial services, with a focus on between financial innovation, digital finance policy and regulation, financial inclusion and women in financial technology.



To determine the list of Top 50 FinTech Companies, the Institute conducted market research and informational interviews with stakeholders to gather data to help identify the leading companies in Canada. Several factors including disruption of service, scalability, growth, external adoption and innovation were taken into consideration to compile the list.

“We are honoured to be named one of Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies alongside some of Canada’s leading technology-driven financial services organizations,” said Jason Mullins, President and Chief Executive Officer, goeasy. “We continually seek to innovate and leverage leading-edge technology to improve customer experience. While our retail network and the face-to-face relationships we build with our customers is critical to our success, we have also developed a strong tech-driven lending platform including cloud-based infrastructure, highly flexible digital loan applications, a mobile point-of-sale financing solution and an advanced analytical practice that leverages alternative data and machine learning. Ultimately, these capabilities enable us improve the experience and deliver products and services that help our customers graduate to prime credit and improve their financial future.”

The companies listed among the top 50 receiving this award represent a wide diversity of Canadian FinTech companies including capital markets, insurance, Blockchain, RegTech, payments and consumer finance. The Digital Financial Institute represents a strategic link in the digital finance ecosystem among the financial services sector as it looks to promote financial innovation and vibrancy through thought leadership, engagement, advocacy, research and education.

To see the full list of winners, visit http://www.digitalfinanceinstitute.org

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

Media Contact:

Stacey Brown

Director, Communications & Public Relations

goeasy Ltd.

(647) 796-1384

sbrown@goeasy.com



