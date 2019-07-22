Global Digital Weight Loss Markets, 2006-2018 & 2019-2023: Focus on Online, Apps & More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Digital Weight Loss Market: Online, Apps & More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital or virtual weight loss is a growing $1.4 billion market

Technology and increased usage of the Internet have changed the way Americans lose weight, and how they access the services of weight loss companies and experts. New companies and apps for smartphones have entered the market in attempts to disrupt long-established players like Weight Watchers. Successful weight loss companies today have both off-line and online methods of reaching dieters.



This is a completely new analysis, and is the most comprehensive investigation of the virtual weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.



The report covers market dollar value & growth rate from 2006 to 2023 forecast, latest market trends and developments, nature & structure of the digital diet market (type of diet websites, portals, retail and healthcare sites selling diet products), status report of the broader $72 billion weight loss market, opinions and outlook for the market by competitors and analysts, online dieter demographics, analysis of weight loss websites (their operating models, revenue sources, top 25 traffic ranks), weight loss apps and fitness trackers (downloads, revenues, ranking, features, effectiveness), online weight loss courses, and usage of telemedicine for weight loss video coaching. It also includes a weight loss industry Reference Directory.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology



Overview of Major Findings



Discussion of the nature, composition and structure of the market, size and growth rate, 2006-2018, 2019 & 2023 forecasts, key players, revenue models used, factors affecting demand, market segments (websites, apps, subscription plans). Highlights and key points from all report chapters.



Market Nature & Definition

Discussion of: product sales websites, weight loss portal sites, healthcare websites

Operating models

Market Structure: Discussion of digital dieting market segments, including: Weight loss company websites, healthcare websites, general purpose websites selling diet products (Amazon.com, others)

Weight loss apps for the smartphone

Social media: Facebook, Instagram

List of popular Weight Loss Blogs

Market Size & Growth

Estimates and actual revenues of key competitors: 2006-2018, 2019 & 2023 Forecasts.

Revenues from internet sales of OTC diet pills and meal replacements, by large retailers and others

Revenues of the top weight loss apps (Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, Noom, etc.)

Discussion of major market trends

Reasons for growth, factors affecting demand currently vs. next five years

Outlook by competitors and analysts (WeightWatchers.com, Calorie King, Diets In Review)

Digital Dieter Demographics

Summary & discussion

Most popular health & fitness apps in the U.S. - no. of users

Findings of BestDietForMe.com historical database/survey of online dieters. Online dieters by: age, gender, DIY plans, budget, preferred program location (2005-2012 data)

Millennial customer profile: definition, number & growth, characteristics (use of technology, eating habits, social consciousness, job prospects), findings of Prudential Insurance survey

Weight Loss Websites

Summary & discussion

Effect of online programs on competing companies

How weight loss websites make money, revenue sources (advertising vs. subscriptions)

Discussion of Retail Websites Selling Diet Products: Amazon.com, CVS.com, Walgreens.com, GNC.com, Walmart.com, Costco.com, Target.com, Bariatric Advantage.com, Bariatric Nutrition.com, DietDirect.com, IdealShape (The Hut Group)

Address list of major diet website parent companies.

Weight Loss Apps & Fitness Trackers

Summary & discussion

Estimates of digital weight loss market size by other research firms

Marketing channels used to sell apps: retail, consumer direct, corporate wellness

Activities that app users typically track

Key competitive factors

How big a threat are apps to traditional diet companies?

Do weight loss apps work? - Research studies findings regarding effectiveness

Sales decline of apps vs. smart watches - 2018 data.

Online Weight Loss Courses & Webinars

Summary & discussion of the appeal of online courses

Profiles of Udemy, Coursera, and OnPoint Nutrition weight loss courses

Weight Loss Via Telemedicine

Summary & discussion of telemedicine and similar services, Skype interactive video visits for health coaching

Fees, who's using these services, how they work

Sample program: Diet Doc Weight Loss

Discussion of how telemedicine is being used in healthcare environments, How it works, typical patient fees, conditions treated, advantages for the consumer, video coaching effectiveness, findings of studies, sample program: Diet Doc Weight Loss



Key Competitor Profiles



(In-depth profiles describing services offered, company headquarters address & contacts, recent mergers or acquisitions, funding, history, actual or estd. revenues when feasible, pricing, competitive rankings, etc.)

CaloriesCount.com

CalorieKing.com

Diet.com

FitBit

Fooducate

HMR At Home

Hungry-Girl.com

JillianMichaels.com (J2 Global, Everyday Health division)

Lindora Medical Clinic (Lean For Life program)

LoseIt! (FitNow, Inc.)

MyFitnessPal (Under Armour)

Noom

Sparkpeople.com (J2 Global, Everyday Health division)

The Biggest Loser Club

TheBestLife.com

WebMD

Weightwatchers.com

Vitabot.com

Reference Directory of Market Information Sources



Names, address, contact information for trade associations, research, reports, consultants, and publications related to the weight loss market.

