Adynxx Adds Gregory J. Flesher to Board of Directors, Completes Up-listing to OTCQB Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adynxx, Inc. (OTCQB: ADYX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of transcription factor decoy technology and first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Gregory J. Flesher, Chief Executive Officer at Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), has been appointed to the Adynxx Board of Directors. In addition, Adynxx also announced today that it satisfied the requirements for listing of the Company’s shares on the OTCQB Market (OTCQB) and will begin trading on the OTCQB today.



"We are very pleased to welcome Greg to the Adynxx board,” said Dennis Podlesak, Partner, Domain Associates and Adynxx’s Chairman. “He has an exceptional track record of building successful life science companies and getting novel drugs approved, and his operational and commercial expertise will be instrumental to Adynxx as we continue to advance our portfolio of novel, non-opioid therapeutics. I had the pleasure of working closely with Greg while on the board of directors at Avanir, where he was a key member of the senior leadership team and played a pivotal role in growing the company from a market cap of less than $50 million to a $3.5 billion acquisition by Otsuka, which was a great outcome for the Avanir shareholders.”

Mr. Flesher has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose and throat, since May 2017. Prior to Novus, Mr. Flesher served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors for Otic Pharma, Ltd. from 2015 to 2017. Mr. Flesher has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience and has been closely involved with several successful drug development programs that have resulted in multiple product approvals and commercial launches in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to Otic Pharma, Mr. Flesher served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief Business Officer, and other executive management roles at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2006 to 2015. Mr. Flesher previously served in various sales, marketing and clinical development roles at InterMune, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company from 1995 to 2006. Mr. Flesher earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Purdue University and studied Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Following satisfaction of the listing requirements for the OTCQB Market, Adynxx will begin trading on OTCQB today. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, the majority of broker-dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier. Adynxx will continue to actively and diligently pursue a plan to comply with the requirements to list its shares on a national stock exchange.

About Adynxx

Adynxx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing to market novel therapeutics for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. A leader in transcription factor decoy technology, Adynxx is utilizing its platform of AYX transcription factor decoys to create first-in-class therapies with disease-modifying properties. Transcription factor decoys are short, synthetic double-stranded DNA oligonucleotides that bind to transcription factors and prevent their interaction with the genome, effectively inhibiting a coordinated network of pathologic gene expression. The AYX platform has applications across multiple disease states and has initially been leveraged to create novel, non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain.

About Brivoligide

Clinical studies suggest that a single administration of brivoligide at the time of surgery can safely reduce pain for weeks, accelerate the time to achieve mild pain and substantially reduce the need for opioid use during recovery specifically in patients at greater risk of experiencing increased and prolonged pain following surgery. Brivoligide (formerly AYX1) is an intrathecally-administered, 23 base-pair, double-stranded DNA transcription factor decoy oligonucleotide. It inhibits the transcription factor EGR1 in the dorsal root ganglia and spinal cord at the time of surgery. EGR1 binds to the promoter regions of many genes associated with nociceptive sensitization and increased pain. EGR1 launches waves of gene regulation at the time of surgery that initiate and maintain neuronal sensitization. This sensitization may lead to increased and prolonged postoperative pain in certain patients who are relatively insensitive to analgesics and may be at high risk for elevated use of rapidly acting opioids, the type most commonly associated with Opioid Use Disorder or OUD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as “may,” “intends,” “can,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Adynxx will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Adynxx’s management that, although Adynxx believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Adynxx expected. In addition, Adynxx’s business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Adynxx’s product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Adynxx to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; and Adynxx’s and its partners’ ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in the definitive proxy statement filed by Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 24, 2019, as updated by Adynxx’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Adynxx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on https://ir.adynxx.com/press-releases

Source: Adynxx, Inc.

Investors:

Patti Bank

Managing Director

Westwicke, an ICR company

(415) 513-1284

patti.bank@westwicke.com

Media:

David Schull

President

Russo Partners

(858) 717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.