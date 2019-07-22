Liberty Gold Announces Ron Parratt Joining as Senior Advisor

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Ron Parratt has joined the Company as a senior advisor. Ron has over 40 years of exploration experience for precious metals including service with Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corp., Homestake Mining Company, AuEx Ventures Inc. and Renaissance Gold Inc. During his years of precious metals experience, Ron had direct involvement in the discovery of several large gold deposits, including Rabbit Creek (now Twin Creeks (>10 million ounces), Lone Tree (5 million ounces), Trenton Canyon (1 million ounces), Gold Hill (2 million ounces) and Long Canyon (>3 million ounces) gold mines in the Great Basin of Nevada.



Ron is a graduate of Purdue University with degrees in geochemistry and economic geology. He is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Registered Geologist in California and a Professional Geologist in Wyoming. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a past President of the American Exploration and Mining Association. Ron is a Distinguished Member of Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and a current board member of the society. He is also a member of the elite Casey Explorers’ League.

Moira Smith, V.P. Exploration and Geoscience for Liberty Gold, comments, “Ron is one of the most well-known and respected gold explorers in North America, with an unparalleled track record of discovery and development of gold deposits in the Great Basin. He is knowledgeable about all aspects of the exploration process, from geology to metallurgy, engineering, project management and finance, with a knack for recognizing a gold deposit in the early stages of exploration. His acceptance of this role with Liberty Gold is a vote of confidence in our flagship assets, and look forward to moving them forward together.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Goldstrike, Black Pine and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.



