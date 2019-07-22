Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence software mimics human behavior and learning patterns and can be utilized in a variety of business areas, from customer service and sales (in the form of chatbots) to data analysis and IT tasks automation.
The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market is assessed in detail in the latest report from Wise Guy reports (WGR), which delves into the intricacies of the market and presents a comprehensive picture of the market’s historical movement, present statistics, and future projections over the forecast period. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market is mainly dealt with in terms of the major segments dominating the market, the leading players operating in the market, and the major drivers and restraints likely to affect the market’s progress over the forecast period. All these relevant factors are studied in the report, thus providing readers with a comprehensive look into the internal dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market over the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Datadog
ManageEngine
GROWITHIS
Ai Field Management
Acobot
WebHR
Sisense
ESRI
Timely
Lumen5
LiveChat
Anodot
Brainasoft
AppDynamics
Atomic Reach
Keatext
FirstScreen
AnswerRocket
Grooper
Botmind
DontGo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic($35-89/Month)
Standard($89-255/Month)
Senior($255-449/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Retial
Services
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
This report also covers a comprehensive analysis of macro and microeconomic factors that are shaping the industry trend for short, mid and long-term. Analysis of market gives both volume and value-based assessment. A historical analysis of the market is also available in the report. Further, a thorough discussion on market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities is presented. The elements offer a broader outlook on the market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
