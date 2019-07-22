Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence software mimics human behavior and learning patterns and can be utilized in a variety of business areas, from customer service and sales (in the form of chatbots) to data analysis and IT tasks automation.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market is assessed in detail in the latest report from Wise Guy reports (WGR), which delves into the intricacies of the market and presents a comprehensive picture of the market’s historical movement, present statistics, and future projections over the forecast period. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market is mainly dealt with in terms of the major segments dominating the market, the leading players operating in the market, and the major drivers and restraints likely to affect the market’s progress over the forecast period. All these relevant factors are studied in the report, thus providing readers with a comprehensive look into the internal dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4269054-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-software-market-size-status

The key players covered in this study

Datadog

ManageEngine

GROWITHIS

Ai Field Management

Acobot

WebHR

Sisense

ESRI

Timely

Lumen5

LiveChat

Anodot

Brainasoft

AppDynamics

Atomic Reach

Keatext

FirstScreen

AnswerRocket

Grooper

Botmind

DontGo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic($35-89/Month)

Standard($89-255/Month)

Senior($255-449/Month)

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Retial

Services

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report also covers a comprehensive analysis of macro and microeconomic factors that are shaping the industry trend for short, mid and long-term. Analysis of market gives both volume and value-based assessment. A historical analysis of the market is also available in the report. Further, a thorough discussion on market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities is presented. The elements offer a broader outlook on the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4269054-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-software-market-size-status



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.