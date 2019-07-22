The World Market for Camel Dairy, 2019 to 2024: Raw Camel Milk, Pasteurized Camel Milk, Flavoured Camel Milk, Camel Milk Cheese, Yoghurt, Ice Cream, Laban, Ghee, Infant Formula, Powder, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camel Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the global market for camel dairy products reached a value of US$ 5.64 Billion growing at a CAGR of 3.89% during 2011-2018. Looking forward, the global camel dairy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during 2019-2024, reaching levels worth more than US$ 8 Billion by 2024.

The global camel dairy market is currently being catalysed by its numerous health benefits. The price of camel milk is significantly higher compared to traditional cow milk, owing to the fact that camel milk production is lower than cow milk, and camel breeding costs are also higher compared to that of cows. Its immense health benefits, however, significantly outweigh the higher prices.



Camel milk has several times more iron and vitamin C compared to cow's milk. Moreover, camel's milk is lower in cholesterol, fat and has a higher quantity of proteins. Medical research has also suggested that camel milk created a positive impact on children with autism to live a better life. Individuals with lactose intolerance were also found to cope with camel milk much better compared to cows milk. Driven by these nutrient rich features, camel dairy products have been slowly gaining popularity across the world.



Manufacturers of camel dairy products are also diversyfing the range and flavours of products that can be made from camels Milk. Popular products include fresh milk, flavoured milk, laban, cheese, ice-cream, yoghurt, milk powder, infant formulae, etc.



