Worldwide Earth Observation Satellite, Data, and Service Market Review & Forecast, 2018 to 2023 - Ongoing Advancements in Sensor & Instrumentation Technologies Propels Market Growth

The market reported a revenue of $7.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The global earth observation data and service market has been segmented into different end-users: government and defense, forestry and fishery, energy and natural resources, archeology and civil infrastructure, agriculture, and others.

The government and military end-user segment acquired the largest share in 2018; and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In addition, the global earth observation data and service market is also classified depending upon the application i.e. data acquisition and mapping, sustainable development and environment management, disaster management, security and surveillance, and location-based service.

The sustainable development and environment management segment had the highest market penetration in 2018. However, the location-based service segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.



North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018, owing to the maximum number of earth observation satellites, data and services developed. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023, mainly due to the continued efforts in the development of satellite technologies to transform the national economy and strengthen nation-security.

Summary



Earth observation satellites have been providing satellite data to the government agencies and other such critical institutions, wherein the data provided was guarded closely. However, commercial operators and service providers are now gradually recognizing the huge potential in data and images provided by earth observation satellites. This has led to new business models wherein government agencies and commercial operators work together on operation missions of national importance such as weather prediction, border surveillance, natural resources survey, and so on.

With new market opportunities and satellites like GeoEye, WorldView, IKONOS, and Quickbird constellations having the capacity to capture very high-resolution images of 0.5m, private companies have been emerging as worldwide champions.

In recent times, start-ups companies have been acquiring investments, with the aim of combining information technology with earth observation. This disruptive market trend has turned space into a profitable commodity and these players are known as New Space. Together, the government agencies, commercial operators and new space actors with big and new ambitions in space are now using earth observation satellites as an instrument of soft power and sovereignty.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Proliferation in Earth Observation Satellite Constellations

1.1.2 Ongoing Advancement in Sensor and Instrumentation Technologies

1.1.3 Integration in Digital Data Analysis and Geo-Spatial Data Fusion

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 Lack of Standardization in the Regulations and National Policies for Earth Observation Satellites

1.2.2 Complexity in Integration of Data Analytics Tools with Enterprise Solution

1.2.3 Interoperability Issues as the Data is Generated from Different Constellations

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Potential of Satellite Based Earth Observation Data to Cater to Wider Applications

1.3.2 Integration of Precise Positioning and Geographical Information



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Contracts

2.3 Product Launches

2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.5 Other Developments

2.6 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Product Assessment and Pricing Analysis

3.1.1 Product Assessment

3.1.2 Pricing Analysis

3.2 Funding and Business Venture Scenario

3.2.1 Funding and Business Venture Analysis

3.3 Emerging Business Models and Strategies

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market, 2018-2023

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.2.1 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Sub-Segmentation)

4.2.1.1 Global Earth Observation Satellite Market

4.2.1.2 Global Earth Observation Data Market

4.2.1.3 Global Earth Observation Service Market



5 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Subsystem)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Payload

5.3 Structure

5.4 Telecommunication

5.5 On-Board Computer

5.6 Power System

5.7 Attitude Control System

5.8 Propulsion System



6 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market (by End User)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 Archeology and Civil Infrastructure

6.4 Energy and Natural Resources

6.5 Agriculture

6.6 Forestry and Fishery

6.7 Other



7 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Technology)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Optical

7.3 Synthetic Apeture Radar (SAR)



8 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Application)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Data Acquisition and Mapping

8.3 Sustainable Development and Environment Management

8.4 Disaster Management

8.5 Security and Surveillance

8.6 Location Based Service



9 Global Earth Observation Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Region)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Satellite, Data and Service Market

9.2.2 North America Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Country)

9.2.2.1 The U.S.

9.2.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Satellite, Data and Service Market

9.3.2 Europe Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Country)

9.3.2.1 France

9.3.2.2 Russia

9.3.2.3 Germany

9.3.2.4 The U.K.

9.3.2.5 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Satellite, Data and Service Market

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Country)

9.4.2.1 China

9.4.2.2 India

9.4.2.3 Japan

9.4.2.4 South Korea

9.4.2.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

9.5.1 Rest-of-the-World Satellite, Data and Service Market

9.5.2 Rest-of-the-World Market Satellite, Data and Service Market (by Region)

9.5.2.1 Middle East

9.5.2.2 Africa

9.5.2.3 Latin America



10 Business Outlook for Value Added Service Market

10.1 Emerging Technologies

10.2 Startups Scenario and Market Trends



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Airbus S.A.S

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product Portfolio

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.3.1 Overall Financials

11.1.3.2 Financial Summary

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 BAE Systems

11.3 Ball Corporation

11.4 BlackSky Global LLC

11.5 DigitalGlobe

11.6 Harris Corporation

11.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.8 MDA Corporation

11.9 OHB System

11.10 Planet Labs Inc.

11.11 Satellogic

11.12 Skylab Analytics

11.13 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)

11.14 Thales Group

11.15 The Boeing Company

11.16 UrtheCast

11.17 Other Key Players

11.17.1 Orbital Insight

11.17.2 ImageSat International

11.17.3 ICEYE

11.17.4 Spire Global

11.17.5 Capella Space

11.17.6 Descartes Labs

11.17.7 RS Metrics



