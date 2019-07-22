CRM Lead Management Software 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRM lead management applications facilitate a business’s inbound and outbound customer acquisition, online and offline. Lead management integrates business process and technology to close the loop between marketing and direct or indirect sales channels, and to drive higher-value opportunities through improved demand creation, execution and opportunity management. This critical connectivity facilitates business profitability through the acquisition of new customers and retention or upselling of existing customers. Lead management capabilities are provided by many marketing automation applications, but can also be acquired as part of a CRM suite.

In 2018, the global CRM Lead Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The study of the global CRM Lead Management Software market involves both primary as well as secondary research. The report provides an in-depth look of the market and offers comprehensive forecasts regarding its future outlook, most specifically over the forecast period. The report provides a thorough look into the competitive landscape of the market. It analyzes the market share of different regions, the history of growth, and the forecasts provided by industry experts in order to precisely project its growth trajectory.

This report focuses on the global CRM Lead Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CRM Lead Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The report offers an extensive outlook on the competitive landscape of the market. In this section, latest industries trends are discussed along with vendor information, latest development, and growth strategies. Also, current market status of key companies is discussed thoroughly.

The key players covered in this study

HubSpot

Salesforce

Zoho

Marketo

Microsoft

Oracle

SugarCRM

Sage

Salesfusion

SAP

CRMNEXT

InsideView

IBM

Conversica

Mautic

Velocify

Infor

LeadAssign

YetiForce

Aritic

Striker Soft Solutions

MMIT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

