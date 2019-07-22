The Ritz-Carlton, Bali welcomes new Director of Sales and Marketing

Amy Lingga, Director of Sales and Marketing Sunrise overview at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

It is a great pleasure we welcome Amy at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. She brings great energy and fresh perspectives. Her dedication makes her the perfect fit for our gold standard of excellence.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is delighted to announce the appointment of Amy Lingga to the role of Director of Sales and Marketing.

A passionate hospitality professional with over 14 years’ experience in the tourism industry in Bali, Amy is a strong and inspirational team leader. She is also deeply committed to maintaining high quality standards and achievements.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has an outstanding reputation for its luxury facilities, stunning beachfront location and superlative service and it’s both an honor and a thrill to lead the sales team at such a highly acclaimed luxury resort,” says Amy.

Excellent leadership skills and an innate ability to analyze situations, craft creative solutions and deliver exceptional results have become a trademark for Amy in her previous roles as a Director of Sales and Marketing. Her experience includes four years at 5-star Courtyard by Marriott, Bali Seminyak Resort. During this time she was the winner of several Marriott International awards, including ‘Courtyard Direct Sales Leader of the year’ in March 2017 – a global leadership award among the Courtyard’s 1100 world-wide properties. She also led her team in winning ‘Sales Team of the year’ in Asia Pacific Region, and the esteemed Marriott International ‘Elite Awards’ in 2018. Amy’s vast experience also includes a background in Public Relations, and she was also awarded Bali Travel News Public Relations Award in 2007.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Amy to our team of Ladies and Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. She brings great energy and fresh perspectives to the role, and her dedication to high quality standards and talent development makes her the perfect fit for The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, gold standard of excellence,” says The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, General Manager, Karim Tayach.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechat id: ritzcarltonbali



