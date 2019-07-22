Global Online Dating Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Dating Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Online Dating Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the online dating market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global online dating market by value, by volume and includes segment analysis as well. The report also provides detailed analysis of the online dating market value and volume for the following regions: Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/ Caribbean, Oceania and Africa.

Online dating services are fast and convenient and provides several other benefits as well such as tailor made search, an expanded dating and social circle and improved dating skills and prospects. The global online dating market has been segmented on the basis of purpose, channels, devices and revenue models. On the basis of purpose, online dating has been segmented into casual relationship, socializing and marriage.



The two main channels for using online dating services are dating websites and dating apps. Furthermore, on the basis of devices, online dating has been divided into mobile and desktop. Revenue models for online dating are divided into membership subscription and freemium.



The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.



However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online dating market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the online dating market are Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony) and Bumble. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Online Dating: An Overview

2.1.1 Online Dating Business Models

2.2 Advantages of Online Dating

2.3 Disadvantages of Online Dating

2.4 Online Dating Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Online Dating Segmentation by Purpose

2.4.2 Online Dating Segmentation by Channels, Devices and Revenue Models



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Dating Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Dating Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Dating Market Value by Region (Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/ Caribbean, Oceania, Africa)

3.1.3 Global Online Dating Market by Volume

3.1.4 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Region (Asia, Europe, Latin America/ Caribbean, Northern America, Africa, Oceania)

3.1.5 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (Paying Users, Non-paying Users)

3.2 Global Online Dating Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

3.2.2 Global Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Online Dating Market Value by Region (China and Asia (excluding China))

4.1.3 China Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.4 Asia (Excluding China) Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.5 Asia Online Dating Market by Volume

4.1.6 Asia Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (Paying Users, Non-paying Users)

4.1.7 Asia Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.1.8 Asia Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.3 Northern America Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America/ Caribbean Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.5 Oceania Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.6 Africa Online Dating Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Internet Penetration

5.1.2 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

5.1.3 Rising Single Adult Population

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Changing Perception of Online Dating

5.1.6 Delayed Marriages among the Youth

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Online Dating Scams

5.2.2 Less Acceptance in Developing Economies

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

5.3.2 Growing Use of Big Data

5.3.3 Rising Adoption among Older Generation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Online Dating Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Online Dating Market Players by Revenue Share

6.3 Global Online Dating Market Players by Download Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Match Group, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Spark Networks SE

7.3 ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony)

7.4 Bumble



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozv115

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Social Media



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.