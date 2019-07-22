Global Medical Imaging Research Outlook to 2023 - Focus on X-ray Systems, MRI Equipment/Instruments, CT Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, and Nuclear Imaging Equipment/Instruments
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an analysis based on each product type segment, which includes X-ray systems, magnetic resource imaging equipment/instruments, CT scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging equipment/instruments.
Companies are focusing on the continuous development of products that support novel imaging technologies such as colored and 3D imaging due to their rising demand. Surging investments on technological advancements for increasing resolution and pixel capabilities, wider disease detection capabilities and more advanced software can be observed in the market.
For instance, in 2017, Royal Philips (Netherlands) announced a new MRI system, MR Prodiva 1.5T, with enhanced clinical performance, workflow, and capability of 2D and 3D scans. Similarly, launched in November 2017 by NPL (National Physical Laboratory), 3D OrbiSIMSis a molecular imaging instrument used to explore potentials under cell biology and drug discovery.
The imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research centers. In hospitals, imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases or accidents. In diagnostic centers, the imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. The imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging in the research centers for drug discovery purposes.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional medical imaging instrument market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global medical imaging instruments market and current trends within the industry. An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the medical imaging industry is also included in the scope of this report.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global medical imaging instruments market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Study Definitions
- X-Ray Imaging/Radiography
- MRI
- CT
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear Imaging
- History of Medical Imaging
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Image-based Invasive and Noninvasive Procedures
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Investments
- Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies
- Drug Discovery and Other R&D Activities
- Increased Demand for 3D Medical Imaging Equipment
- Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe
- Surging Adoption of Cloud Computing in Medical Imaging
- Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Market Potential
Chapter 4 Medical Imaging by Product Type
- Introduction
- X-ray Systems
- Advantages of X-ray Machines
- New Product Launches
- Stationary X-ray Equipment/Instruments
- Portable X-ray Equipment/Instruments
- MRI
- MRI Equipment in Medical Applications
- New Product Launches
- Closed MRI Equipment/Instruments
- Open MRI Equipment/Instruments
- CT Scanners
- CT Scanners in Medical Applications
- Stationary CT Scans and Mobile CT Scans
- Advantages of Mobile CT Scanners
- New Product Launches
- Ultrasound Imaging
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment/Instruments
- SPECT Scanners
- Hybrid PET
- Planar Scintigraphy
Chapter 5 Medical Imaging by Technology
- X-ray Systems
- Analog X-ray Equipment/Instruments
- Digital Radiography
- Computed Radiography
- MRI
- Technological Advancements
- Low-Field Strength MRI
- Medium-Field Strength MRI
- High-Field Strength MRI
- CT Scanners
- Sequential CT/Conventional CT
- Spiral CT/Helical CT
- Low-Slice CT
- Medium-Slice CT
- High-Slice CT
- Ultrasound Equipment/Instruments
- Market Drivers
- Technological Advancements
- 2D Ultrasound
- 3D and 4D Ultrasound
- Doppler
- High Intensity Frequency Ultrasound (HIFU)
- Lithotripsy
- Nuclear Imaging
- SPECT Scanners
- PET Scanners
Chapter 6 Medical Imaging by Application
- X-ray Imaging Systems
- General Radiography
- Dental
- Mammography
- MRI Equipment/Instruments
- Brain and Neurological MRI
- Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI
- Vascular MRI
- Pelvic and Abdominal MRI
- Breast MRI
- Cardiac MRI
- Ultrasound Equipment/Instruments
- Radiology/General Imaging
- Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)
- Cardiology
- Vascular
- Urology
- Other Applications
- CT Scanners
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Other Applications
- Nuclear Imaging
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Medical Imaging by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Transition of Healthcare Service from Service for Fee to Value Based Care Models
- High Penetration of Health Insurance
- Trends in Diagnostics Imaging Market
- Research Centers
- Increasing R&D Spending
- Research Areas of Biomedical Imaging Equipment/Instruments
- Applications of Biophotonics and Biomedical Imaging in Research
Chapter 8 Medical Imaging by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Keys for Growth
- China
- Keys for Growth
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Regulations
- Regulations
- United States
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- China
Chapter 10 Medical Imaging Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturing Process of Medical Imaging Instrument
- Procurement of Raw Materials/Parts
- Testing of Procured Products
- Production of Remaining Parts/Raw Materials
- Assembling
- Testing of the Product
- Distributors
- End Users
- Innovations in the Medical Imaging Equipment/ Instruments Market
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Japanese Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Adonis Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Agfa Healthcare
- Allengers
- All Star X-Ray, Inc.
- Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.
- Boston Scientific
- Bruker Corp.
- Canon, Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Cook Medical Llc
- Elekta
- Esaote Spa
- Fonar Corp.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Corp.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Icrco, Inc.
- Kalamed Gmbh Medical Systems
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Mindray
- Neurologica Corp.
- Neusoft Medical Systems
- Philips Healthcare
- Promed Group Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Anasonic Bio-Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Varex Imaging Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql7exc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Imaging
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.