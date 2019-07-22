Global Medical Imaging Research Outlook to 2023 - Focus on X-ray Systems, MRI Equipment/Instruments, CT Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, and Nuclear Imaging Equipment/Instruments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an analysis based on each product type segment, which includes X-ray systems, magnetic resource imaging equipment/instruments, CT scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging equipment/instruments.

Companies are focusing on the continuous development of products that support novel imaging technologies such as colored and 3D imaging due to their rising demand. Surging investments on technological advancements for increasing resolution and pixel capabilities, wider disease detection capabilities and more advanced software can be observed in the market.



For instance, in 2017, Royal Philips (Netherlands) announced a new MRI system, MR Prodiva 1.5T, with enhanced clinical performance, workflow, and capability of 2D and 3D scans. Similarly, launched in November 2017 by NPL (National Physical Laboratory), 3D OrbiSIMSis a molecular imaging instrument used to explore potentials under cell biology and drug discovery.



The imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research centers. In hospitals, imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases or accidents. In diagnostic centers, the imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. The imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging in the research centers for drug discovery purposes.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional medical imaging instrument market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global medical imaging instruments market and current trends within the industry. An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the medical imaging industry is also included in the scope of this report.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global medical imaging instruments market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background

Introduction

Study Definitions

X-Ray Imaging/Radiography

MRI

CT

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

History of Medical Imaging

Industry Growth Drivers

Image-based Invasive and Noninvasive Procedures

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Investments

Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies

Drug Discovery and Other R&D Activities

Increased Demand for 3D Medical Imaging Equipment

Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe

Surging Adoption of Cloud Computing in Medical Imaging

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Market Potential

Chapter 4 Medical Imaging by Product Type

Introduction

X-ray Systems

Advantages of X-ray Machines

New Product Launches

Stationary X-ray Equipment/Instruments

Portable X-ray Equipment/Instruments

MRI

MRI Equipment in Medical Applications

New Product Launches

Closed MRI Equipment/Instruments

Open MRI Equipment/Instruments

CT Scanners

CT Scanners in Medical Applications

Stationary CT Scans and Mobile CT Scans

Advantages of Mobile CT Scanners

New Product Launches

Ultrasound Imaging

Nuclear Imaging Equipment/Instruments

SPECT Scanners

Hybrid PET

Planar Scintigraphy

Chapter 5 Medical Imaging by Technology

X-ray Systems

Analog X-ray Equipment/Instruments

Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

MRI

Technological Advancements

Low-Field Strength MRI

Medium-Field Strength MRI

High-Field Strength MRI

CT Scanners

Sequential CT/Conventional CT

Spiral CT/Helical CT

Low-Slice CT

Medium-Slice CT

High-Slice CT

Ultrasound Equipment/Instruments

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements

2D Ultrasound

3D and 4D Ultrasound

Doppler

High Intensity Frequency Ultrasound (HIFU)

Lithotripsy

Nuclear Imaging

SPECT Scanners

PET Scanners

Chapter 6 Medical Imaging by Application

X-ray Imaging Systems

General Radiography

Dental

Mammography

MRI Equipment/Instruments

Brain and Neurological MRI

Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI

Vascular MRI

Pelvic and Abdominal MRI

Breast MRI

Cardiac MRI

Ultrasound Equipment/Instruments

Radiology/General Imaging

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)

Cardiology

Vascular

Urology

Other Applications

CT Scanners

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Nuclear Imaging

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Medical Imaging by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Transition of Healthcare Service from Service for Fee to Value Based Care Models

High Penetration of Health Insurance

Trends in Diagnostics Imaging Market

Research Centers

Increasing R&D Spending

Research Areas of Biomedical Imaging Equipment/Instruments

Applications of Biophotonics and Biomedical Imaging in Research

Chapter 8 Medical Imaging by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Keys for Growth

China

Keys for Growth

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Regulations

Regulations

United States

Europe

India

Australia

China

Chapter 10 Medical Imaging Industry Structure

Raw Material Suppliers

Quality

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturing Process of Medical Imaging Instrument

Procurement of Raw Materials/Parts

Testing of Procured Products

Production of Remaining Parts/Raw Materials

Assembling

Testing of the Product

Distributors

End Users

Innovations in the Medical Imaging Equipment/ Instruments Market

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Japanese Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Adonis Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Agfa Healthcare

Allengers

All Star X-Ray, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Boston Scientific

Bruker Corp.

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cook Medical Llc

Elekta

Esaote Spa

Fonar Corp.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

Icrco, Inc.

Kalamed Gmbh Medical Systems

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Mindray

Neurologica Corp.

Neusoft Medical Systems

Philips Healthcare

Promed Group Co. Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anasonic Bio-Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthcare

Varex Imaging Corp.



