Wi-Fi Booster Market Driven by Growing Demand for Larger Network Coverage Areas | North America, Europe to Dominate WiFi Booster Market due to Substantial Technological Development

The global WiFi booster market is expected to reach a solid valuation of USD 3,155.25 million by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 18.06% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The growing demand for wearable sensors as well as smart home automation systems is likely to be a major driver for the global WiFi booster market over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global WiFi booster market is expected to reach a solid valuation of USD 3,155.25 million by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 18.06% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a comprehensive outlook on the global WiFi booster market, which allows readers to get into the intricacies of the global WiFi booster market and make well-informed decisions that benefit their enterprises.

WiFi boosters are mainly used to extend the range of the mainline WiFi network over an area such as a large house or industrial complex. The inability of conventional WiFi networks to cover large areas has been a major driver for the WiFi booster market, as consumers with a larger house or a multiple-storied house often find the WiFi range going missing in the far corners. The increasing disposable income of consumers in developing countries is thus likely to be a major driver for the global market over the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers about wireless technology is also likely to boost the demand from the WiFi booster market over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4037

The increasing demand for wireless devices dependent on the WiFi network, such as wearables, smart watches, and wireless headsets, is also likely to be a major driver for the WiFi booster market, as users require full connectivity with these devices no matter where they are in their house. The increasing adoption of 5G telecommunications technology in a number of countries around the world is also likely to be a major driver for the global WiFi booster market over the forecast period, as this has driven the demand for WiFi systems due to the higher network speed and data loads available with 5G.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global WiFi booster market include TP-Link, D-Link Corporation, Ericsson, Aruba Networks, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Juniper Networks, Ruckus Wireless Inc., and Netgear Inc.

As WiFi boosters are a relatively antiquated technology, the demand for alternative configurations to extend the range of WiFi has increased over the past few years. In March 2019, Virgin Media announced a number of updates collectively delivering “Intelligent WiFi”, a WiFi management solution that provides users with extra boosters as per their need and manages multiple devices to ensure optimized allocation of bandwidth to all devices connected to the WiFi.

In February 2019, Amazon acquired Eero, maker of mesh-based wireless connectivity systems. These systems eliminate the need for boosters, as the mesh network covers a larger area than modems in the first place. The development of such extended area coverage technologies and their rising preference among consumers could threaten the growth of the WiFi Booster Market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global WiFi booster market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and region.

By type, the global WiFi booster market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The outdoor segment is likely to lead the global WiFi booster market over the forecast period.

By component, the market is segmented into services and solutions. The services segment is further segmented into specialty installation, network design, support and maintenance, and others. The solutions segment is further segmented into enterprise solutions, residential solutions, outdoor solutions, aerospace and marine solutions, and others. The services segment is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the WiFi booster market over the forecast period.

Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wi-fi-booster-market-4037

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to hold the leading share in the global WiFi booster market, along with Europe, due to the technological advancement in the region in the field of wireless connectivity and communication. The increasing demand for high-speed Internet services in North America is likely to be a major driver for the WiFi booster market in the region over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan are likely to dominate the WiFi booster market due to the growing demand in the urban centers in these countries.

Related Reports

Wi-Fi as a Service Market, By Hardware (Wireless Access point, Gateway, Antenna), By Service(Cloud Access Point Support and maintenance, Network plan and design), By Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Utilities, transportation), By Organization Size(Small & Medium Scale Business, Large Scale Business) - Forecast 2022.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wi-fi-as-a-service-market-2355

Wi-Fi Chipset Market, By Application (Mobile Device Application, Media & Entertainment Applications, Automation Applications), By Band (Single, Dual, Tri Band), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Automotive, Manufacturing) - Forecast 2022.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wi-fi-chipset-market-2733

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.