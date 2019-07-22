Threat Intelligence (Management and Solution) Market 2019 - Potential Applications, Technology Trends, Revenue and Growth Rate, and Business Opportunities: Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published the “Global Threat Intelligence Management Market” and “Global Threat Intelligence Solution Market” research Reports to its store.

Global Threat Intelligence Management Market 2019-2025:

One of the benefits of threat intelligence management solution is its ability to detect threat information and transform this information into relevant intelligence which can be utilized by analysts to upgrade the current security model and take preventive actions.

Among these regions the market at present is dominated by North America due to higher adoption of Cyber Security solutions and threat intelligence services. This region is hub to the major key players that develop and innovate threat intelligence technology. The United States contributes a major portion towards this growth with key players like IBM, Symantec and McAfee planning to develop enchanced threat intelligent management Tools.

The leading players of Threat Intelligence Management market are IBM, Dell, McAfee, Trend Micro, Symantec, Check Point, Juniper Networks, FireEye, LogRhythm, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Optiv Security, Webroot, Farsight Security, F-Secure, AlienVault, and Splunk

Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve rapid growth over the forecast period. Many Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises in China, Japan, and India are investing in enhancing their network defenses to prevent theft of data and cyber-attacks. The increase in the volume of data and growing demand for mobile and web applications are driving the growth of threat intelligence market in Asia Pacific region.

In 2017, the global Threat Intelligence Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the Threat Intelligence Management market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into On-premises and Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Research Organizations, and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Threat Intelligence Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Global Threat Intelligence Solution Market 2019-2025:

In 2018, the global Threat Intelligence Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Threat Intelligence Solution market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The market players are: IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.(US), Optiv Security, Inc. (US), Webroot, Inc. (US), Farsight Security, Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault, Inc. (US), and Splunk, Inc. (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Log Management, Identity and Access Management (IAM),

Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Risk Management, and Incident Forensics

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Retail, Transportation, Energy and Utilities,

Manufacturing

