HEMOPHILIA TREATMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH TRENDS FORECAST 2025

Hemophilia is a hereditary genetic disorder which impairs body’s ability to control coagulation or blood clotting. In this disease, clotting factors control bleeding from a broken vessel is deficient; therefore, coagulation does not occur. Of the two types of hemophilia, hemophilia A has higher prevalence compared to the other variant hemophilia B. Acquired hemophilia is a rare non genetic form of hemophilia in which autoantibodies develop against the plasma coagulation factor. The development of novel coagulating factors and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market. Lack of available medicines, awareness of this disease and high cost of treatment are the major restraining factors in this market. The advancements in gene therapy and approaching approval of drugs for treatment of hemophilia provide growth opportunities in this market.

The healthcare industry is regarded as one of the largest industries in the globe and considered among the fastest developing industries, having a direct impact on a patient’s life. The healthcare industry provides goods & services to treat patients with palliative, curative, preventive, and rehabilitative care. The industry is categorized into several sectors to meet the surging demand of the individuals, depending on the interdisciplinary teams of trained paraprofessionals and professionals.

The healthcare industry comprises establishments which are devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of medical conditions. Treatments can be through offering services or products and can also be offered publicly or privately. The healthcare industry consists of establishments ranging from small-town private practices to bust inner-city hospitals that offer diverse job scopes. The surging prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population are the fundamental drivers generating demand for expansion of the healthcare industry and lifestyle medical procedures.

The key players covered in this study

CSL Behring

Baxalta

Pfizer Inc

BioMarin

Bayer Healthcare

Biogen

Novo Nordisk

Roche

Shire Plc

In terms of the technology used in the healthcare sector, home-based care provision is likely to become a highly important part of the healthcare sector in the coming years, with increasing advancements in the telehealth sector serving to enable widespread accessibility to advanced healthcare services even in rural regions lacking in terms of major hospitals and healthcare providers. An increasing number of countries are likely to focus on improving telehealth systems as a key facet of improving the healthcare sector, as this allows more widespread distribution of healthcare services. Emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia are likely to be leading players in the telehealth market over the coming years, as the high population and large territory of these countries have become problematic, as there are not enough major hospitals to serve the growing population.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-demand

prophylaxis

Market segment by Application, split into

Replacement therapy

ITI therapy

Gene therapy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hemophilia Treatment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hemophilia Treatment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hemophilia Treatment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hemophilia Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Hemophilia Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

