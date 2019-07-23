Enjoy an All-Inclusive 9 Day Elbe River Cruise From $3000 Per Person
Europeanbarging, a Texas cruise company offering barge and river cruises in Europe, announced a special promotion on 3 dates of their 9 day Elbe River cruise.
The Elbe Princess I and II are 80-90 passenger paddleboats. With her flat bottom and low draft, as well as small passenger count, she will be able to cruise the Elbe River for a longer season than the other ships that cruise the Elbe River. The paddle wheels are located at the back of the ship and the upper deck features twin bedded cabins with French Doors plus 1 accessible cabin and the main deck features cabins with a window.
With the included excursions being offered, guests will get the opportunity to experience tours of Berlin; Potsdam and the gardens of Sanssouci Palace; Magdeburg and it's twin spire Cathedral; Wittenberg and Martin Luther' sites; Meissen - known worldwide for it's porcelain; Dresden - historic architecture rebuilt after the war; The scenic Elbe Sandstone Mountains; the scenic royal town of Litomerice; Prague's old town and Prague's Castle District.
This is a bi-lingual ship that is both English and French and features an international cruise host on-board. Rates start at $2700 - $3300 per person and include the cruise, all meals including a beverage package of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as free Wi-Fi. For the 3 departures listed, excursions will be included as well (a $600 value).
For more information contact Europeanbarging.com at 888-869-7907 or jan@europeanbarging.com
Jan Baumgartner
Europeanbarging
+1 713-240-6753
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.