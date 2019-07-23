Enjoy an All-Inclusive 9 Day Elbe River Cruise From $3000 Per Person

Cruising on the Elbe River in Dresden Elbe Princess II cruising on the Elbe River © Oliver Asmussen

Europeanbarging, a Texas cruise company offering barge and river cruises in Europe, announced a special promotion on 3 dates of their 9 day Elbe River cruise.

For the October 2019 departures listed above, we are offering excursions to the already inclusive drinks package and Wi-Fi, making these cruises all inclusive except for tipping.” — Jan Baumgartner, Europeanbarging

SPRING, TX, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cruise itinerary, is offered on the 80 passenger Croisi Europe Elbe Princess I and II river cruise ships. The available 2019 dates are: October 12th and 20th between Prague and Berlin and October 20th from Berlin to Prague. The 9 day cruise itinerary features 2 nights in Berlin seeing the sites, then 4 nights cruising to Prague (or visa versa) on the Elbe and spending 2 nights visiting the sites of Prague. Cruise ports include Magdeburg, Lutherstadt, Wittenberg, Meissen, Dresden, Bad Schandan and Litomerice.The Elbe Princess I and II are 80-90 passenger paddleboats. With her flat bottom and low draft, as well as small passenger count, she will be able to cruise the Elbe River for a longer season than the other ships that cruise the Elbe River. The paddle wheels are located at the back of the ship and the upper deck features twin bedded cabins with French Doors plus 1 accessible cabin and the main deck features cabins with a window.With the included excursions being offered, guests will get the opportunity to experience tours of Berlin; Potsdam and the gardens of Sanssouci Palace; Magdeburg and it's twin spire Cathedral; Wittenberg and Martin Luther' sites; Meissen - known worldwide for it's porcelain; Dresden - historic architecture rebuilt after the war; The scenic Elbe Sandstone Mountains; the scenic royal town of Litomerice; Prague's old town and Prague's Castle District.This is a bi-lingual ship that is both English and French and features an international cruise host on-board. Rates start at $2700 - $3300 per person and include the cruise, all meals including a beverage package of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as free Wi-Fi. For the 3 departures listed, excursions will be included as well (a $600 value).For more information contact Europeanbarging .com at 888-869-7907 or jan@europeanbarging.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.