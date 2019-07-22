Terralogic Solutions Inc. collaborates with Lollypop Design Studio, India’s Leading Experience Design Studio

Founders of Lollypop and Terralogic

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bengaluru, India, July 20, 2019: Terralogic Solutions Inc., a California based leading global Digital solution provider today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Lollypop Design Studio, a Research-Driven Experience Design Studio to ensure Human-Centred Tech Innovations that are for the people and by the People.“Terralogic and Lollypop alliance will help in providing a suite of holistic Digital Transformation services that are innovative, technologically advanced, and agile while always keeping People at its heart. This would help strengthen and further our vision to Expect Excellence in Digital Services and expand Lollypop Design Studios to San Francisco, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Alexandria, Detroit, Dubai, and Ho Chi Minh City.”, said Renil Komitla, President & CEO of Terralogic Inc. and a Partner at Paxion Capital.Interestingly, Lollypop would be the second design studio, where Ash Bhardwaj, founding CEO of Aricent and Board Member of Terralogic has shown interest. Back in 2006, Frog Design was acquired by Aricent and is considered among the most renowned design studios today. “Technology is amazing and it changes the way we work or perceive the world, but it’s only with Design that we can truly make technology accessible and usable. I am really excited to be a part of the Lollypop Design team and look forward to contributing to the growth of the company.”, Bhardwaj said.“We have had continuous requests from our clients and consulates across the globe to open centers in their countries, however, we found it hard to have a global expansion without bigger support and expertise. Hence, collaborating with Terralogic is an amazing opportunity for us, not only do we get to expand globally but we also retain our culture, identity, and operations as a separate entity. It gives us all the freedom to pursue our vision of Humanizing Technology,” said Anil Reddy, Founder & Design Director, Lollypop Design Studio.While addressing the gathering Anil also shared “I am a big fan of the journey of Frog Design as it has added immense value in the business ecosystem. And what better way to further Lollypop's journey than by leveraging the expertise of the very same funding team. I am very excited about this partnership.”*****About Terralogic Solutions Inc.Terralogic Solutions Inc. provides Technology Services for the connected and digital world. The company’s core DNA is in digitally transforming business process to the next generation digital experience through strategic consulting and end to end solutions. The company services offer end to end solutions from product conceptualization to product design, development, testing and taking the product to the market. Terralogic employs more than 1000 engineers and is a renowned name in the IT industry with research in IOT, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and AI. Additional information about Terralogic can be found by visiting https://www.terralogic.com About Lollypop Design StudioLollypop Design Studio is one of India’s most renowned experience design studio brands with many national and international accolades and recognition under its hood. Lollypop Design Studio was founded by Anil Reddy in 2013. The company today is ranked among the ‘Top three UI/UX Design Studios’ and has three design centers in India – Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. Lollypop with more than 150 designers has empowered over a billion lives with its design. It has served start-ups, established brands, and fortune 500 companies from across 13 countries and has innovated and reimagined over 25 plus domains. Additional information about Lollypop can be found by visiting https://www.lollypop.design



