REALTOR with eXp Realty, LLC Earns Certified DRS Agent Designation to Assist Physicians

Kathleen Floryan Certified Doctors Agent eXp Realty

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, USA, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - July 19, 2019 - Kathleen Floryan with real estate firm eXp Realty has joined the exclusive network of real estate professionals around the country committed to assisting physicians with their residential real estate and relocation needs. With the DRS Agent designation, Kathleen has clearly differentiated herself from her peers in helping medical professionals.Floryan is working to partner with local hospitals, medical practices and physician recruiters to attract physicians to our greater Jacksonville community through enhanced services. “In addition to being a registered nurse, the DRS Agent training and resources have provided me with the knowledge and expertise in working with the unique needs and demands of physicians,” said Kathleen.“Physicians can be confident that Kathleen has the necessary market knowledge and special skills to serve their unique needs,” DRS Agent Executive Director Daniel Frank said. “Physicians have worked hard to learn their skills, and Kathleen Floryan provides the same diligence as a DRS Agent making her an excellent addition to our network.”With 38 years in nursing practice coupled with 13 years full time working in residential real estate, Kathleen is sensitive to the needs of physicians for quality family time and an environment that is conducive to their relaxation and stress reduction time.About DRS AgentTM NetworkThe Certified DRS Agent designation and network are committed to serving the real estate needs of the medical professional community through education and marketing resources. The DRS Agent Network is the only nationwide agent network working with medical professionals and certified with a Certified DRS Agent designation. The designation is limited to fewer than 1,000 real estate professionals nationwide, and clearly differentiates the abilities of member agents from their peers.About eXp Realty, LLCeXp Realty is the first cloud-based real estate brokerage and provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its fully-immersive, cloud campus environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. As a public company subsidiary, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.About Kathleen FloryanRead more about Kathleen and her real estate services on her website: kathleenfloryan.com, Twitter: @kathfloryan, Facebook @living32082, and LinkedIn- kathleenfloryanrealtor. Pintrest/kfloryan/pins/. Kathleen Floryan is an independent contractor of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc. or any related subsidiary. You can reach Kathleen Floryan at 904-687-5146 between 9am to 9pm, email: kathleen.floryan@exprealty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.