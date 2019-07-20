Royal Return USA-Ghana: A Real Homecoming For African-Americans in Ghana

Left to Right: H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey, Founder of Royal Return Ghana; Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Ghana Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ms Sandra Byrd, Program Manager of Royal Return in Ghana. Mr. Awua Ababio - Director- Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana, Mrs. Nadia Adongo - Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs - Office of the President with Nicole Jakabcsin, Pam Alexander of Ford Motor Company Fund on a Royal Return The Late Isaac Hayes and Nekotech Center Building -home of Royal Return Ghana built by H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey and the late Nene Katey Ocansey - the Late Isaac Hayes

I remember Isaac saying he had never felt so welcomed and connected anywhere, as he felt in Ada, Ghana” — Princess Ocansey

ACCRA, GHANA, July 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2019 marks 400 years since the first Africans landed at Pointe Comfort (now Fort Monroe, Hampton, VA).Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the Year of Return in DC inviting African Americans to come "home" to Ghana.Seventy-five percent of the slave dungeons, which held slaves during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, are located in Ghana. Ghana has become an ultra-popular destination for many African Americans looking to connect with their roots.Many have enjoyed being in Ghana but the "connection" they have always longed for, has not always been felt.Enter Royal Return Ghana Twenty-seven years ago, on December 1992, Royal Return Ghana, founder, HRH Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey hosted her first African American Celebrity Royal Return, for the late US megastar, Sir Isaac Hayes." We adopted Isaac into the Ocansey Royal Family, and renamed him: Nene (Chief) Katey Ocansey, as Chief for Development of the Ada Traditional Area," said Princess Ocansey.When the Ocansey Royal Family presented Isaac Hayes land to build a Palace, Isaac was so touched he instead opted to build a school together with the Princess."I remember Isaac saying he had never felt so welcomed and connected anywhere, as he felt in Ada, Ghana", said Princess Ocansey.At an early age 9, an African American Director at Rutgers University, the late Don Phifer, exposed the young Princess to the atrocities of slavery, the Door of No Return, and the impact of slavery on African Americans.The Princess was so deeply touched that she made Mr. Phifer a promise that one day, she would go to America and bring back all her African American brothers and sisters and treat them with all the love that had been denied them for so long.The Royal Return experience is like none other. It is not tourism: it is a loving transformative family experience of a specially designed homecoming that finds its roots in how deeply the late Don Phifer touched the young Princess Ocansey, enough for her to make him a promise at age 9, that she would see to bringing African Americans back home.Since the Royal Return of the late Isaac Hayes, Royal Return has adopted over 1000 African Americans into the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada in spiritual naming ceremonies held on a special Island of healing waters of Reconciliation - some of African Americans- have come from many organizations including members of the National Black MBA, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the National Medical Association and the Student National Medical Association of DC, members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church of GA and several other churches and members of Hollywood.The Royal Return experience kicks off upon landing in Accra with the Royal Return Odendey Cultural Ensemble who welcome their guests with dance, a song and a jump to signify the joy of receiving their long lost brethren and sisters who have broken the spell of no return!One significant ceremony is the "salt restoration ritual", where African Americans - as "salt of the motherland" sprinkle salt to restore themselves and "taste" back into the soil of Mama Africa.Royal Return ensures courtesy calls on top-level members of the nation and communities, plus an expertly guided tour through the slave dungeons followed by visits to beautiful sites while engaging in family visits, naming ceremonies, attending African family events to meet members of their soon to be families.Royal Return is the real deal, the most sought after homecoming experience for any African American yearning for a real " ODENDEY experience . There is nothing quite like it! It is difficult to articulate but it speaks heart to heart.Contact Royal Return to book your Royal Return to Ghana for Oct 31 to Nov 7 or Dec 10 to 18, 2019

Royal Return ODENDEY Airport Welcome



