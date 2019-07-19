Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) on behalf of Eagle Bancorp investors. Our investigation concerns whether Eagle Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing government investigations of “certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company, and its former officers and directors.”

On this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Eagle Bancorp, please go to https://bespc.com/EGBN . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

