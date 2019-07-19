Breast Reconstruction Market Size to Hit USD 3.6 Bn by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, recently published report on “Breast reconstruction Market Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth and Forecast 2019-2026”.



LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast reconstruction market is estimated to grow at a significant rate of 6.5% during the forecasted period 2019 to 2026 and is expected to reach over 3.6 billion by 2026.

The global breast reconstruction market is driven by rising number of breast implantation across the globe, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and increasing healthcare expenditure by major economies across the world. Investments in R&D and increasing government support the breast reconstruction market growth. Moreover, surge in the per capita healthcare expenditure, are some of the vital factors driving the global breast reconstruction market growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Other factors such as increasing awareness among people regarding breast reconstruction and changing lifestyle are likely to boost the market growth in the near future. However, lack of skilled professionals in the under developed region including Latin America and developing region including the Middle East & Africa is the major factor which is likely to slow the market growth during the forecast period 2019–2026.

The global breast reconstruction market is segmented by product, shape, and end user.

On the basis of product, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into tissue expander, implants, silicone breast implants, and others. Silicone breast implants holds the major share in the global market owing to the various advantages over old and other available options.

Based on shape, the global breast reconstruction market is segmented into round, and anatomical.

Based on end user, the breast reconstruction market is segregated into hospitals, cosmetology clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The global breast reconstruction market is segmented on the basis of the region covering North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America Breast reconstruction market is expected to be the biggest market across the globe. Growth of the North America breast reconstruction market is attributed to the advancements in the medical technology as well as the extensive use of new implants. The U.S. Breast reconstruction market is expected to account for largest in the North America market owing to the technological advancements in the region and high awareness regarding breast reconstruction and presence of huge patient population. Increasing investment in research and development by major players has supported the growth of the breast reconstruction market. Moreover, high spending power of the people will support the breast reconstruction market in North America. Growth of the Europe breast reconstruction market is attributed to the increasing government support and presence of major players in the region. Ongoing research & development in the region over breast reconstruction is the other factor which is expected to propel the market growth further. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for breast reconstruction and is expected to grow at high pace owing to the entry of major players in the region due to presence of huge population base suffering from breast cancer. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are considered as the major countries contributing to the market growth, owing to the availability of research facilities. Additionally, the growth is attributed to the presence of skilled workforce such as several research scientists and others. The market in the Middle East and Africa holds the least but growing market share owing to the rising demand for the poor economic condition, research activities and healthcare services, and less development in medical facilities especially in African region.

Some of the key players in the global breast reconstruction market include Mentor Worldwide LLC; POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH; Sientra, Inc.; Deal Implant Incorporated; Allergan Inc.; Establishment Labs S.A; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.; and GC Aesthetics.

