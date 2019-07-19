Sheila Anthony Shaw, Fresno's First Black Beauty Queen, Returns Home for Book Launch

Sheila Anthony, Miss Fresno County, 1980

Book available at www.SheilaAnthonyShaw.com and Amazon

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheila Anthony Shaw is excited and eager to give depth and dimension to her incredibly inspiring personal journey, her publicist announced today. The former Miss Fresno California beauty queen will appear at her first book signing and meet and greet this Sat., July 20, 2019, at Marie Callendar's Restaurant in Fresno, California. "The Sheila Anthony Story: A Memoir," chronicles the author's humble beginnings of moving from Houston, Texas to Fresno, California with her mother and four siblings. She was three years old. It covers death-defying events, as well as significant and life transforming accomplishments intended to challenge, educate, and inspire others.In her memoir, the author covers how she survived a slash in her arm that required twenty-two stitches; her year as “Miss Fresno County’s beauty queen; being slighted by the love of her life days after losing their unborn child; a heartless doctor who rather remove her reproduction organs than address her ruptured appendix, and driving alone across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, then suddenly not being able to use the gas, or brake pedals.During the meet and greet, Sheila Anthony-Shaw will discuss topics from her book and share her knowledge. Refreshments will be served."This unprecedented, true story is told with forgiving eyes, and an insatiable passion for creating," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Sheila Anthony-Shaw. "Readers will be awed by her struggles, victories, and resiliency. And, they'll be inspired to recalibrate what they believe is possible for their life. This story illustrates that we all have the ability to do just about anything."The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Fran Briggs at 1 928-275-1642, or email FranBriggs@aol.com.Sheila Anthony Shaw Book Signing and Meet and GreetMarie Callendar’s RestaurantSaturday, July 20, 20193:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.1781 E. Shaw AvenueFresno, CA 93710



