GEHA Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership With Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

/EIN News/ -- LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA) today announces a new partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, reigning NFL MVP, Chiefs quarterback and new GEHA Official Brand Partner.



“GEHA is proud to serve more than two million members nationwide, as one of the largest providers of health and dental plans for federal employees and their families,” said Darren Taylor, GEHA president and CEO. “The Kansas City area has been our home for 82 years. We’re honored to partner with our hometown team to fuel our organization’s local and national growth, enabling us to better serve our members.”

As the Exclusive Health Plan, Dental Plan and Vision Plan Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, GEHA will collaborate with the team on initiatives that empower communities and individuals to be healthy and well. A few examples of these initiatives include:

A new Chiefs Digital Wellness Program

Military Appreciation Initiatives

An updated Chiefs Sports Lab at Arrowhead

Fans will see GEHA’s partnership beginning immediately with a mix of both traditional and modern sponsorship elements for the 2019 season. The new Drum Deck at Arrowhead Stadium will be sponsored by GEHA, helping fans celebrate one of gameday’s best traditions. In addition, GEHA is becoming the presenting partner of the Chiefs new digital content series, The Franchise, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team in preparation for the 2019 season.

“Health and wellness are areas of focus for our organization and partnering with an industry leader like GEHA is an exciting opportunity for our team and the community,” said Kansas City Chiefs President, Mark Donovan. “As a local company with 82 years of serving its members, we’re honored to play a part in the continued growth of GEHA for its current and future members, as well as its employees. We are excited to watch this partnership evolve in the coming months and years, and we’re excited for how it will benefit Chiefs Kingdom.”

As GEHA’s Official Brand Partner, Mahomes will appear in television, digital and print advertising, launching this fall. He will also make appearances on behalf of the company at local community events.

“We are thankful to all of our federal employees for the great work they do on behalf of our country,” Mahomes said. “I’m impressed with GEHA’s focus on health and wellness for its members, and I love that the company is proud of its Kansas City roots. I’m excited for what’s to come with our partnership.”

















About GEHA

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nationwide, not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees. Based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, GEHA is proud to empower more than 2 million active and retired federal employees, retired military and their families to be healthy and well, through access to quality, affordable health care. Established in 1937, GEHA now employs nearly 1,400 people in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.



About The Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the guidance of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the mission of the Kansas City Chiefs is to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. For information about the Kansas City Chiefs, visit chiefs.com.

