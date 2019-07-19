/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Class Period: April 12, 2018 - May 30, 2019

Deadline: August 13, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 - April 29, 2019

Deadline: August 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingstone did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) defendants’ positive statements about Kingstone’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL )

Class Period: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Pivotal’s April 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”); and/or (2) between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019

Deadline: August 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (2) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry’s sentiment shifted away from Pivotal’s principal products because the Company’s products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (3) Pivotal’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

