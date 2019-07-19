Rugby: Zambia turns focus on Kenya meet

The Zambia Rugby National Team Coach has shifted his focus to the upcoming Kenya Rugby game set to be played on Saturday 27th July, 2019 at the Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe.

Coach Lawrence Njovu has summoned a 31 member squad as the team regroups for residential camp this weekend. The team which comprises both experienced and upcoming players will be expected to put in their very best as they take on the 2nd ranked team in Africa.

Those summoned for camp include:

Berthlock Sikaona, Jubilee Chisenga, Patson Kasonde, Mphatso Mwashi, Fine Chinkumbe, Jason Thole, Israel Kalumba, Laston Mukosa, Rogers Mukupa, Edward Mumba, Bwalya Bwalya, Thaddious Chipoya, Vincent Nkole, Elisha Bwalya, Philip Kamanga, Isaac Sakala, Brian Mbalwe, Terry Kaushiku, Gift Kabungo, John Kabwela, Ian Mukupa, Mike Masabo, Chisanga Nkhoma, Nigel Chinese, Lawrence Kaushiku, Enock Mutembo, Mulimbika Mwale, Layson Mulusa, Musenge Bwalya, Larry Kaushiku and Skipper Ali Bhika.

"We are trying to fuse in youth and experience as a way of bridging the Gap between the now and the hereafter, we are not just preparing our team for the Kenya game but beyond too" Njovu said.

Zambia Rugby is among 3 other nations competing in the ongoing Victoria Cup 2019, the rest are Zimbabwe, Kenya and Uganda. Kenya and Uganda have already played against each other both home and away with each team bagging a win. Zambia played against Zimbabwe last weekend in Harare where they lost by a 39-10 scoreline.

Zambia Rugby is ranked 8th while the visitors Kenya Rugby are ranked number 2 on the Rugby Africa Men's 15 a-side standings.

