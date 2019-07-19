A Fresh Face Has Emerged Onto The World Music Fusing Together Arabic And Middle Eastern Beats

Faisal Al Kooheji - Just A Moment

Faisal Al Kooheji's debut release, Just a Moment, is sure to delight those looking to enhance their listening experiences.

The majority of my music focuses on Arabic Oud and Arabian Gulf beats, and creating a mixed vibe of traditional Arabic and modern songs.” — Faisal Al Kooheji

MANAMA, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fresh face has emerged onto the World Music scene thanks to Faisal Al Kooheji and his debut release, Just a Moment. Fusing together Arabic beats this international meets Middle Eastern album is sure to delight those looking to enhance their listening experiences.Faisal Al Kooheji found early success at the tender age of eleven-years-old when he became the youngest composer in Bahrain. He'd taken his original music and paired it with a poem he'd found by Khalifa Al Isa. That garnered him the attention of many. In between then and now he's kept music around him as he's gone on to receive higher education and start a career. Faisal Al Kooheji has also been busy performing over the past two decades. Now he's ready to perform more of his originals thanks to the release of Just a Moment.When it comes to Just a Moment, Faisal notes, "The majority of my music focuses on Arabic Oud and Arabian Gulf beats, and creating a mixed vibe of traditional Arabic and modern songs."Faisal Al Kooheji is currently planning a live concert in Bahrain for this year while simultaneously working on single releases and new music. Those interested in reviewing or featuring Just a Moment on their site or playlist, or featuring Faisal Al Kooheji via an interview on their site or playlist can connect with him here:Official website: https://faisalalkooheji.com/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1PCx87KIhoeyH081cefftF iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1365349843 ###About:Fasal Al Kooheji is a World Music artist who has released his Arabic-infused instrumental, Just a Moment.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.