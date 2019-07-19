Precision NanoSystems to Launch NxGen Blaze and NxGen Blaze+ during the 2019 Controlled Release Society Annual Meeting (CRS)

/EIN News/ --

Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative solutions for the development of genetic nanomedicines for gene and cell therapy used in oncology, rare disease and infectious disease, announced today the official commercial launch of NxGen Blaze and NxGen blaze+ at the 2019 CRS Annual Meeting & Exposition July 21st-24th, in Valencia, Spain.

The proprietary NxGen microfluidic mixer platform is designed exclusively for scalable development of nanomedicines from bench to bedside. The Blaze instrument has been reengineered to integrate the NxGen microfluidic mixer platform. Introducing the NxGen Blaze and the NxGen Blaze + The NxGen Blaze and NxGen Blaze + enable development of nanomedicines faster and for lower cost. Come find us at Booth #403 to learn more about NxGen Blaze and NxGen Blaze+ and our other innovative solutions for the discovery, development, and manufacture of transformative medicines.

Additionally, two of our drug development experts Tim Leaver and Dr. Lloyd Jeffs have been invited to present as part of annual conference.

Sunday, July 21

9:00am - 11:30am CRS 2019 Industry Soapbox







Tim Leaver, Director of Product Management







Presentation Topic: NxGen - A Novel Microfluidic Solution For Developing A Wide Range Of Nanoparticle Formulations Tuesday, July 23

1:30pm - 3:30pm Panel Discussion Session 9: New Approaches on Physio-Chemical Characterization, Scale-Up and Stability Studies







Dr. Lloyd Jeffs, Director of Clinical Manufacturing Solutions







2:20pm – 2:30pm Presentation Topic: Scalable Manufacture Of mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles Using A Novel Microfluidic Mixing Architecture

About Precision NanoSystems Inc.

Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI) proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology. For more information, visit

