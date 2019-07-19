Bank of the James Announces Second Quarter, First Half 2019 Financial Results

Commercial Loan Growth, Robust Mortgage Origination, Expanded Market Presence

/EIN News/ -- LYNCHBURG, Va., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Region 2000 (Greater Lynchburg MSA), and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Roanoke, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.38 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with $1.30 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.61 million or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $2.42 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Robert R. Chapman III, President and CEO, commented: “Steady growth in earnings, loans, assets and the Company’s book value reflects the outstanding work by our entire banking team. Our core Region 2000 market continues to generate strong results, and we have been very encouraged by the consistent commercial loan growth, mortgage originations and deposit expansion in our Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Roanoke markets.

“In June, 2019, we opened our second full-service banking locations in Charlottesville and Roanoke – an expansion reflecting the positive reception and success in these markets. We are on-track to establish a new office in Rustburg, Virginia this year, and will soon expand our presence in Lexington, Virginia, extending our footprint in the Shenandoah Valley to serve Buena Vista, Lexington and the Rockbridge County community.

“As anticipated, our expansion resulted in increased operating expenses, including increased investment in personnel, equipment and facilities. It was particularly encouraging that even with higher operating costs, our Company reported higher year-over-year earnings that reflected increasing productivity of our established team and assets.”

Highlights

Loans receivable, net of the allowance for loan losses, were a Company-record $551.97 million at June 30, 2019, increasing by more than $21 million during the first six months of 2019 from $530.02 million at December 31, 2018.

Commercial lending growth was highlighted by expanded commercial real estate (CRE) lending throughout the Company’s served markets. Non-owner-occupied real estate loans were $185.72 million at June 30, 2019, up 8% compared with a year earlier. Total construction loans increased 17% year-over-year.

Total interest income in the second quarter of 2019 rose 10% compared with a year earlier, and increased 14% in the first half of 2019 compared with the first half of 2018, primarily as a result of loan growth.

Strong residential mortgage origination, which generates income from gains on loan sales to the secondary market, contributed significantly to increased total noninterest income, which was $1.66 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 15% from $1.44 million in the second quarter of 2018. Income from mortgage activity and fees from corporate treasury services contributed to total noninterest income of $2.88 million in the first half of 2019, up from $2.63 million in the first half of 2018.

Reflecting the Company’s emphasis on growing its deposit base, total deposits rose to $617.18 million at June 30, 2019, compared with $612.04 million at December 31, 2018 and $596.07 million at June 30, 2018. Core deposits (noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market accounts) comprised approximately 70% of the Company’s total deposits.

Total assets rose to a Company-record $690.10 million at June 30, 2019, with strong asset quality.

New full-service offices opened in Charlottesville and Roanoke, the Company’s second full-service branches in both markets.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by more than $4 million to $59.25 million at June 30, 2019 from December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share rose to $13.53, compared to $12.59 at December 31, 2018 and $12.00 at June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter, First Half of 2019 Operational Review

Total interest income was $7.39 million in the second quarter of 2019, up from $6.73 million a year earlier, reflecting loan growth and adjustable rate loans that repriced to reflect rising interest rates. Income from lending represented 92% of total interest income. Interest expense increased year-over-year, which reflected a larger deposit base and rate increases in demand and time deposits. Rates paid on total interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2019 were 0.90% compared with 0.69% a year earlier.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses was $6.04 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $5.49 million for the same period a year earlier. Commercial lending growth and modest loan yield increases contributed to the net interest margin of 3.82% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 3.74% in the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months of 2019, total interest income rose nearly 14% to $14.62 million at June 30, 2019 from $12.88 million at June 30, 2018. Total interest expense increased year-over-year, reflecting a larger deposit base and rate increases on interest-bearing deposits. For the six months of 2019, net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $11.96 million, up 11% from $10.80 million for the six months of 2018. The net interest margin was 3.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 3.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

J. Todd Scruggs, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented: “We have generally been satisfied with the stability of the net interest margin and interest rate spread. Even with higher interest expense, net interest income has demonstrated solid year-over-year growth driven by income from lending and supported by sound loan quality that has led to consistently low provisions for loan losses.”

Noninterest income, including gains from the sale of residential mortgages to the secondary market, revenue contributions from BOTJ Investment Services, and income from the Bank’s line of treasury management services for commercial customers was $1.66 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.44 million in the second quarter of 2018. In the first half of 2019, noninterest income rose to $2.88 million compared with $2.63 million in the first half of 2018.

Noninterest expense for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 increased, primarily reflecting increased personnel expenses and higher occupancy and equipment costs related to previously noted market expansion.

In the second quarter of 2019, Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 0.80% and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 9.47%. In the first half of 2019, ROAA was 0.77% and ROAE was 9.11%. For both periods, ROAA was up slightly from a year earlier, and ROAE was down slightly from a year earlier. The Company’s efficiency ratio was higher in both periods compared to a year earlier, primarily reflecting the addition of personnel and facilities and an increase in variable compensation related to increased production in the mortgage and investment divisions.

Balance Sheet Review: Steady Growth, Sound Quality

Total assets were $690.10 million at June 30, 2019. The primary driver of balance sheet growth continues to be deposits used to fund loans held for investment, net of the allowance for loan losses, which totaled $551.97 million at June 30, 2019. Loans held-for-sale were $4.44 million, primarily reflecting strong residential mortgage activity. Fair value of securities available-for-sale was $53.82 million compared with $52.73 million at December 31, 2018.

Commercial lending continued to lead the Company’s loan portfolio growth, with stable year-over-year commercial & industrial lending, 4.5% growth in real estate lending and a 17% increase in construction lending.

“The heart of successful commercial lending, particularly with small and midsize businesses, comes from building and maintaining relationships, providing expert advice, and offering customized financial solutions to every client,” explained Michael A. Syrek, Executive Vice President and Chief Loan Officer. “By building partnerships with clients, we are flexible and responsive to their needs.

“Commercial clients often have changing needs based on seasonality, project opportunity, and operating capital requirements. A focus on partnering with clients, communicating frequently, and offering a range of services and options enhances client retention and earns us referrals.”

The Company’s loan portfolio continued to provide balanced performance and year-over-year growth. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate (primarily commercial and investment property), was $185.72 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $171.67 million a year earlier. Owner-occupied commercial real estate was $156.43 million at June 30, 2019, up from $155.88 million at June 30, 2018. Total construction loans, led by non 1-4 family construction growth of 89%, was $25.16 million, up 17% from $21.44 million a year earlier. Consumer and home equity loans were similar to a year ago.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $617.18 million, up from $612.04 million at December 31, 2018, led by expanded core deposits, which comprised 70% of total deposits. Interest-bearing demand deposits were $342.38 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $331.30 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest bearing demand deposits were $88.90 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $91.36 million at December 31, 2018.

Asset quality remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.63% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2018 and 0.60% at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at June 30, 2019, representing slight decreases from December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. During the quarter, the Company added modestly to its loan loss reserve, primarily to keep pace with loan growth. Based on continuing loan quality, the Company’s allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 136% at June 30, 2019 compared to 156% at December 31, 2018.

Chapman noted: “We believe our longstanding trend of maintaining strong asset quality while consistently growing commercial loans and originating quality residential mortgage loans makes a strong statement about the credit policies and procedures in place. It also speaks to strong judgment of our people involved in determining creditworthiness, and their commitment to analyzing every borrower and situation. Strong loan quality has greatly contributed to quality earnings and maximizing shareholder value.”

As noted in the highlights, total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share increased at June 30, 2019. Retained earnings increased to $18.61 million at June 30, 2019 from $16.52 million at December 31, 2018. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to exceed accepted regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution.

About the Company

Bank of the James, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, and Roanoke. The bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol “BOTJ” on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at www.bankofthejames.bank .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, competition, general economic conditions, potential changes in interest rates, and changes in the value of real estate securing loans made by Bank of the James (the "Bank"), a subsidiary of the Company. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and previously filed by the Bank (as predecessor of the Company) with the Federal Reserve Board.

CONTACT: J. Todd Scruggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (434) 846-2000.

tscruggs@bankofthejames.com

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW





Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

unaudited

Selected Data: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2019 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2019 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2018 Change Interest income $ 7,390 $ 6,725 9.89 % $ 14,624 $ 12,880 13.54 % Interest expense 1,238 922 34.27 % 2,342 1,746 34.14 % Net interest income 6,152 5,803 6.01 % 12,282 11,134 10.31 % Provision for loan losses 116 315 -63.17 % 326 337 -3.26 % Noninterest income 1,659 1,441 15.13 % 2,878 2,627 9.55 % Noninterest expense 5,975 5,306 12.61 % 11,574 10,403 11.26 % Income taxes 343 323 6.19 % 649 598 8.53 % Net income 1,377 1,300 5.92 % 2,611 2,423 7.76 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,378,436 4,378,436 - 4,378,436 4,378,436 - Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,383,021 4,378,436 4,585 4,381,994 4,378,481 3,513 Basic net income per share $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.01 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.05 Fully diluted net income per share $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.01 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.05





Balance Sheet at

period end: Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Change Jun 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Loans, net $ 551,974 $ 530,016 4.14 % $ 523,730 $ 491,022 6.66 % Loans held for sale 4,443 1,670 166.05 % 5,815 2,626 121.44 % Total securities 57,512 56,427 1.92 % 57,394 61,025 -5.95 % Total deposits 617,184 612,043 0.84 % 596,068 567,493 5.04 % Stockholders' equity 59,249 55,143 7.45 % 52,524 51,665 1.66 % Total assets 690,095 674,897 2.25 % 655,866 626,341 4.71 % Shares outstanding 4,378,436 4,378,436 - 4,378,436 4,378,436 - Book value per share $ 13.53 $ 12.59 $ 0.94 $ 12.00 $ 11.80 $ 0.20





Daily averages: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2019 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2019 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2018 Change Loans, net $ 542,162 $ 518,972 4.47 % $ 537,763 $ 505,794 6.32 % Loans held for sale 3,948 3,706 6.53 % 2,981 3,076 -3.09 % Total securities 58,214 60,959 -4.50 % 58,624 61,811 -5.16 % Total deposits 622,390 597,379 4.19 % 618,240 584,104 5.84 % Stockholders' equity 58,295 53,913 8.13 % 57,809 53,383 8.29 % Interest earning assets 645,406 622,956 3.60 % 640,362 608,485 5.24 % Interest bearing liabilities 535,364 504,581 6.10 % 530,953 476,569 11.41 % Total assets 690,637 660,578 4.55 % 684,419 645,290 6.06 %







Financial Ratios: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2019 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2019 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2018 Change Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.79 % 0.01 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.01 Return on average equity 9.47 % 9.67 % (0.20 ) 9.11 % 9.15 % (0.04 ) Net interest margin 3.82 % 3.74 % 0.08 3.87 % 3.69 % 0.18 Efficiency ratio 76.49 % 73.25 % 3.24 76.35 % 75.60 % 0.75 Average equity to average assets 8.44 % 8.16 % 0.28 8.45 % 8.27 % 0.18





Allowance for loan losses: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2019 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2018 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2019 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2018 Change Beginning balance $ 4,673 $ 4,671 0.04 % $ 4,581 $ 4,752 -3.60 % Provision for losses 116 315 -63.17 % 326 337 -3.26 % Charge-offs (86 ) (315 ) -72.70 % (219 ) (555 ) -60.54 % Recoveries 21 17 23.53 % 36 154 -76.62 % Ending balance 4,724 4,688 0.77 % 4,724 4,688 0.77 %





Nonperforming assets: Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Change Jun 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Total nonperforming loans $ 3,485 $ 2,939 18.58 % $ 3,195 $ 4,308 -25.84 % Other real estate owned 2,413 2,431 -0.74 % 2,585 2,650 -2.45 % Total nonperforming assets 5,898 5,370 9.83 % 5,780 6,958 -16.93 % Troubled debt restructurings - (performing portion) 418 424 -1.42 % 432 440 -1.82 %





Asset quality ratios: Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Change Jun 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.08 0.60 % 0.87 % (0.27 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.85 % 0.86 % (0.01 ) 0.89 % 0.96 % (0.07 ) Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 135.55 % 155.87 % (20.32 ) 146.73 % 110.31 % 36.42





Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets (unaudited)

6/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 24,543 $ 26,725 Federal funds sold 7,587 23,600 Total cash and cash equivalents 32,130 50,325 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,774 in 2019 and $3,515 in 2018) 3,694 3,700 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 53,818 52,727 Restricted stock, at cost 1,506 1,462 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,724 in 2019 and $4,581 in 2018 551,974 530,016 Loans held for sale 4,443 1,670 Premises and equipment, net 15,664 13,233 Software, net 212 193 Interest receivable 1,761 1,742 Cash value - bank owned life insurance 13,526 13,359 Other real estate owned 2,413 2,431 Income taxes receivable 454 1,102 Deferred tax asset, net 1,232 1,755 Other assets 7,268 1,182 Total assets $ 690,095 $ 674,897 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest bearing demand 88,897 91,356 NOW, money market and savings 342,384 331,298 Time 185,903 189,389 Total deposits 617,184 612,043 Capital notes 5,000 5,000 Interest payable 159 127 Other liabilities 8,503 2,584 Total liabilities $ 630,846 $ 619,754 Stockholders' equity Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,378,436

as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 9,370 9,370 Additional paid-in-capital 31,548 31,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (275 ) (2,243 ) Retained earnings 18,606 16,521 Total stockholders' equity $ 59,249 $ 55,143 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 690,095 $ 674,897

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, Interest Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loans $6,816 $6,195 $13,470 $11,869 Securities US Government and agency obligations 184 186 369 384 Mortgage backed securities 56 66 117 134 Municipals 81 83 162 165 Dividends 33 23 51 31 Other (Corporates) 24 24 47 47 Interest bearing deposits 74 56 165 91 Federal Funds sold 122 92 243 159 Total interest income 7,390 6,725 14,624 12,880 Interest Expense Deposits NOW, money market savings 362 231 668 423 Time Deposits 750 543 1,418 1,044 Brokered time deposits 76 82 156 162 FHLB borrowings - 16 - 17 Capital notes 50 50 100 100 Total interest expense 1,238 922 2,342 1,746 Net interest income 6,152 5,803 12,282 11,134 Provision for loan losses 116 315 326 337 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,036 5,488 11,956 10,797 Noninterest income Gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,075 873 1,766 1,493 Service charges, fees and commissions 461 465 900 929 Increase in cash value of life insurance 84 85 167 169 Other 39 18 45 36 Total noninterest income 1,659 1,441 2,878 2,627 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,153 2,832 6,081 5,545 Occupancy 417 360 838 755 Equipment 536 398 994 777 Supplies 142 140 304 289 Professional, data processing, and other outside expense 859 837 1,674 1,652 Marketing 276 187 421 327 Credit expense 156 112 283 237 Other real estate expenses 1 86 140 126 FDIC insurance expense 94 99 188 200 Other 341 255 651 495 Total noninterest expenses 5,975 5,306 11,574 10,403 Income before income taxes 1,720 1,623 3,260 3,021 Income tax expense 343 323 649 598 Net Income $1,377 $1,300 $2,611 $ 2,423 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,378,436 4,378,436 4,378,436 4,378,436 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,383,021 4,378,436 4,381,994 4,378,481 Net income per common share - basic $0.31 $0.30 $0.60 $ 0.55 Net income per common share - diluted $0.31 $0.30 $0.60 $ 0.55



