TTSI Receives Air Quality Award From The Coalition For Clean Air

“This year’s California Air Quality Awards Honoree, Vic La Rosa, founded TTSI in 1986, to create a customer-focused business that makes a difference in the trucking industry. TTSI distinguished itself early on by its commitment to sustainable practices and by fostering a company-wide awareness of the urgency to reduce diesel emissions. Vic has tested and put in operation every single type of heavy-duty truck available and has set himself the ambitious goal of converting his entire fleet to zero or near-zero-emission vehicles by 2020,” said the Coalition for Clean Air.

Attending the Clean Air Awards were California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, actor, and environmentalist Ed Begley, Jr. and Congressman Ted Lieu. Mr. La Rosa and TTSI were honored for their achievements in promoting clean technologies throughout the trucking and supply chain industries.

“Vic La Rosa understands clearly that the market is dominated by outdated diesel vehicles and feels there is room for all available clean technologies like renewable natural gas, hydrogen, battery or fuel cell technology,” said Joe Lyou, President & CEO, Coalition for Clean Air and a board member at the South Coast Air Quality Management District. “Like us, Vic hopes that the technology providers will come together to remove diesel trucks from California roads so that we can start making progress toward a clean air future! We’re going to clean up the trucks that use the ports, rail yards and warehouses and Vic is the guy who’s making that happen.”

“When we committed to the zero-emission transportation pathway, all the technology companies who are manufacturing in the alternative fuels sector sought us out. At TTSI, we’ve all learned about alternative fuel technologies, sustainability, and why reducing emissions from diesel matters. We are committed to the environment. We have a Director of Compliance and Sustainability, which has been very fruitful for TTSI, as they’ve been able to focus on what new technologies are emerging that we should incorporate,” said Vic La Rosa.

This is the 28th year that the CCA has recognized leaders throughout the State in advancing environmental stewardship. TTSI is one of the largest logistics providers in Southern California servicing the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on behalf of the nation’s largest importers. Mr. LaRosa and TTSI have also been recognized for their efforts by the EPA, the California Air Resources Board and dozens of Congressional members. Click here for photos of the event.

TTSI is a progressive, asset-based logistics provider with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. The company is headquartered in Southern California and also has operations in Northern California, Virginia and Seattle.

