Quality Reviews and NarrativeDx Partner to Deliver Actionable Insights from Real-time Patient and Employee Feedback

Partnership creates industry leading patient and provider feedback tool: built by healthcare experts for healthcare experts

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Reviews , Inc. the leading provider of real-time patient and provider feedback solutions, and NarrativeDx , the leader in natural language processing for healthcare, today announced a partnership that combines the power of real-time feedback with patented healthcare-specific text analytics. Together, the partnership allows Quality Reviews to deliver the first healthcare-specific experience improvement platform. The partnership gives health systems cutting edge tools to deliver better care and improve the experience for patients, providers, and families.Founded and led by physicians, Quality Reviews helps healthcare providers capture real-time patient and provider feedback to facilitate service recovery and improve the patient experience. With their flagship product Q-Reviews, Quality Reviews has led the industry towards faster, actionable, and meaningful patient feedback, with 10 of the top 35 hospitals in the country deploying this platform across their systems.“By combining real-time feedback with patented text analytics, healthcare providers finally have the right tools in place to measure, manage, and improve the patient experience in real-time” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. “We’re excited to partner with the best natural language processing company in healthcare to help patients get the best quality care and experience that they deserve.”Through this partnership, NarrativeDx helps healthcare leaders identify the root causes behind surveys scores in real-time with insights from patient and provider comments. NarrativeDx’s artificial intelligence identifies actionable insights that significantly improve the patient and employee experience, which has spurred the company’s incredible growth. “Our experience in identifying the most important issues for patients and providers is transforming the way healthcare leaders understand experiences,” said Kyle Robertson, CEO and Co-founder of NarrativeDx. “We are equally excited to partner with Quality Reviews to help nation-leading health systems hear and respond to the voice of their patients in real-time.”# # #About Quality Reviews, Inc.Founded by physicians, Quality Reviews helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time patient and provider feedback to facilitate service recovery and performance improvement. Deployed in over 700 care locations, Quality Reviews helps improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.q-reviews.com About NarrativeDxNarrativeDx uses patented AI to identify actionable insights from patient and provider feedback to improve patient satisfaction scores, increase operational efficiency and decrease employee turnover. NarrativeDx helps healthcare leaders go beyond survey scores by analyzing comments from satisfaction surveys, grievances, online reviews and employee engagement surveys to provide excellent experiences that drive significant improvement in financial performance. More information is available at www.narrativedx.com



