Stop & Shop Raises Record-Breaking $2 Million for Local Hunger Relief Organizations

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop knows hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, which is why the grocer is proud to announce its annual Food for Friends campaign has raised a recording-breaking $2 million to combat summer hunger in the communities it serves.



Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign is an annual donation program where customers at all 400+ Stop & Shop stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey are able to donate at checkout to support local food pantries and regional food banks. Each store ‘adopts’ a local hunger relief organization, which receives 60-percent of funds raised. The remaining 40-percent supports Stop & Shop’s thirteen regional food bank partners.

“So many kids who rely on school for meals struggle to get enough to eat during the summer months,” said Mark McGowan, Stop & Shop President. “We’re humbled by the generosity of our customers who came out to support our Food for Friends program over the last few weeks. Thanks to their contributions, thousands of children and families across our footprint will have access to food and supplies this summer.”

Stop & Shop is committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives. In 2018 alone, the brand donated more than $26 million in cash and food to fight hunger across the Northeast. For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

