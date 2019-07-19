Zappos.com Turns 20 with Big Customer Surprises, New Brand Collabs, and More

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birthdays only come once a year, but Zappos.com – the customer service company that just happens to sell shoes, clothing, and more – announced today that it is celebrating the big 2-0 with six months’ worth of “WOW.” To commemorate 20 amazing years in business, Zappos has several exciting tricks up its sleeve: treating new and existing customers to some big “surprise and delight” moments, exclusive new brand collaborations launching each and every month through the end of the year, and a total website overhaul to bring back the original ’90s-era Zappos.com. What’s that we hear? It’s the sound of a dial-up connection.



Celebrating Zappos Customers: If there’s anything Zappos has focused on since its inception, it’s celebrating its customers through service, every single day. As if the brand needed another excuse, the 20th Anniversary will be chock full of customer surprises, giveaways, events, sales and more:

Celebratory shipping boxes begin landing on customers’ doorsteps starting this month.

A 20th Anniversary sale beginning July 22 that will have customers “shopping like it’s 1999” with an additional 20% off sale items.

On August 3, the brand will host a Rosé 5K at Maurice Car’rie Winery in Temecula, Calif. Interested runners can sign-up at lovehaterunning.com .

. Starting August 12, Zappos will offer a 110% price match guarantee on all products on the site.

Many more surprises to be announced!

Brand Collabs: Starting this month, Zappos will highlight seven amazing brand partners. First up is Birkenstock. Available exclusively on Zappos.com as of today, this limited-edition sandal is emerald green – a nod to the 20th anniversary gemstone – and is one of only 225 pairs that will be available for purchase. Every month thereafter, Zappos will be announcing new limited-edition products in collaboration with top footwear brands. Unlike Y2K, you can believe the hype.

20th Anniversay Brand Collab Calendar:

July 19: Birkenstock

July 22: ASICS

August: Toms

September: Sam Edelman

October: New Balance

November: Brooks

December: UGG

Website Rollback: It’s a blast from the past! To honor Zappos’ roots in the heyday of early internet retail, today the company has brought back the original homepage from 1999 for one day only. For customers who don’t long for the days of dial-up modems and the early World Wide Web, you can switch to the current site with the simple switch of a toggle on the main webpage. Chatroom functionality will be disabled.

“At Zappos, we’ve built our company on relationships, and it’s through this strong core value that we’ve been able to successfully grow to where we are today at the ripe young age of 20,” said Joseph Grusman, General Manager of Ecommerce Marketing, Zappos. “We love all the brands we carry and we constantly strive to show this to them in new fun ways, but what we’re most known for is how we prove our love for our amazing customers. With our 20th anniversary plans, we’re excited to celebrate both in entirely new ways. Let’s get this party started!”

To stay up on the latest and greatest 20th Anniversary fun, visit: Zappos.com/e/20thBirthday

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. To learn more about how Zappos shares its unique culture with the world, visit ZapposInsights.com. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

