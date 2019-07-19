Global PET Resins Market to 2024: Sheet, Film, Foam and Fiber

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PET Resin Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PET resin market was valued at US$30.295 billion in 2018 and 22.521 million tonnes by volume.



The demand for PET resin is majorly driven by the food and beverage packaging sector as it is the most commonly used plastic due to its clarity and good barrier protection provided by the material. Good growth of packaging industry due to the rising disposable income of the population is playing an important role in the increased demand for PET resin. Also, the growing demand for bottled water across the globe is accelerating the PET resin market growth.



Moreover, the resin is increasingly being utilized to form films, sheets, and foam that are extensively used across end-user industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and electrical and electronics. With manufacturers expanding their PET plants in order to meet growing demand and this coupled with constant innovation in producing sustainable or bio-based PET is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.



The major players profiled in the global PET resin market include DAK Americas, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, M&G Chemicals, Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd., TEIJIN LIMITED, SABIC, NEO GROUP, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., LOTTE Chemical Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation among others.



Drivers

Burgeoning usage of PET products across the industries

Good growth of food and beverage industry

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL PET RESIN MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Sheet

5.2. Films

5.3. Foam

5.4. Fiber



6. GLOBAL PET RESIN MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Bottles & Jars

6.2. Packaging

6.2.1. Food & Beverage

6.2.2. Consumer Goods

6.2.3. Pharmaceutical

6.3. Tape

6.4. Others



7. GLOBAL PET RESIN MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking & Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments & Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. DAK Americas

9.2. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

9.3. M&G Chemicals

9.4. Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd.

9.5. Teijin Limited

9.6. SABIC

9.7. NEO Group

9.8. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

9.9. Toray Industries Inc.

9.10. SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd.

9.11. LOTTE Chemical Corporation

9.12. Toyota Tsusho Corporation



