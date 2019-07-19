Automotive Adhesive Tape Markets, 2024 - Rising Investments in Electric Vehicles Spurs Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adhesive Tape Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive adhesive tape market was valued at US$8.14 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The demand for these tapes is largely driven by the need to reduce the vehicle weight to the minimum since it offers a clear advantage over the traditional mechanical fixing.



Growing automotive production across the globe is playing an important role in the augmented consumption of adhesive tapes. With this, burgeoning investments in an electric vehicle is further going to propel the market growth since these tapes will be used to ensure user safety. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a good rate over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of electric vehicle and increased focus towards reducing vehicle weight to reduce emission rate.



Drivers



Burgeoning Automotive Production

Rising Investments in Electric Vehicle

Restraints

Presence of Alternative Methods for Automotive Fixing

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. AUTOMOTIVE ADHESIVE TAPE MARKET BY COATING TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Solvent-based

5.2. Hot-melt-based

5.3. Water-based

5.4. Others



6. AUTOMOTIVE ADHESIVE TAPE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. North America

6.1.1. USA

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. France

6.3.3. United Kingdom

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Middle East & Africa

6.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.4.2. Israel

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.5.1. China

6.5.2. Japan

6.5.3. South Korea

6.5.4. India

6.5.5. Others



7. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

7.2. Recent Investments and Deals

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. 3M

8.2. Tesa SE

8.3. Nitto Denko Corporation

8.4. Avery Dennison Corporation

8.5. Henkel AG

8.6. Scapa Group PLC

8.7. Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

8.8. Lintec Corporation

8.9. Intertape Polymer Group

8.10. Shurtape Technologies LLC

8.11. Bostik (an Arkema Company)

8.12. DIC Corporation

8.13. Gergonne

8.14. Toyochem Co. Ltd.

8.15. Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.



