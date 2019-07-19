Marine Airbags Study, 2019: Insights Into the Global Market with Future Projections, 2017 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Airbags Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global marine airbags market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global marine airbags market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on marine airbags market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on marine airbags market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global marine airbags market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global marine airbags market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The increasing use of marine airbags in marine projects such as cargo boat launching, landing, lifting & disembarking, marine salvage and heavy transportation

2) Restraints

Marine airbags are not suitable for whose DWT higher than 80,000 tons

3) Opportunities

Growth in research and development activities and new product launch is expected to offer immense opportunities

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the marine airbags market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the marine airbags market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global marine airbags market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Marine Airbags Market Highlights

2.2. Marine Airbags Market Projection

2.3. Marine Airbags Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Marine Airbags Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Marine Airbags Market



4. Marine Airbags Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Marine Airbags Market by Type

5.1. Ship Launching Airbag

5.2. Marine Salvage Airbags

5.3. Heavy Lifting Airbags



6. Global Marine Airbags Market by Applications

6.1. Civil Ship

6.2. Military Ship



7. Global Marine Airbags Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Marine Airbags Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Marine Airbags Market by Applications

7.1.3. North America Marine Airbags Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Marine Airbags Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Qingdao Jier Engineering Rubber Co. Ltd.

8.2.2. HI-SEA Marine

8.2.3. Eversafe Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

8.2.4. Qingdao Luhang Marine Airbag and Fender Co. Ltd.

8.2.5. Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment Co. Ltd.

8.2.6. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f681qb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Seatbelts and Airbags



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.