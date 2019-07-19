Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market to 2034 with Exclusive Interviews with OE Suppliers Including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr, Inteva

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE roof systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE roof systems (large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs) fitment and market size data for the top 14 car roof markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including car rooves, large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs, optional roofs, panorama roofs, polycarbonate, solar roofs, bonding systems)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr, Inteva (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive roof system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. American Specialty Cars Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co Inteva Products, LLC Magna International Inc. Pininfarina Valmet Automotive Webasto AG

Forecasts Conventional-sized sunroofs Convertible roofs Retractable hard-top roofs Retractable soft-top roofs Large sunroofs

Markets Emerging markets Market shares Asia-Pacific Europe North America

Technologies Other Bonding system from Dow Automotive Polycarbonate roof systems Smart Fortwo foam roof Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof Retractable hard-top roofs BMW Z4 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Renault Wind Retractable soft-top roofs Ferrari California Solar roofs Solar sliding roof from Webasto Toyota Prius solar roof Webasto's solar roof

Archive Ferrari Superamerica Nissan 370Z Roadster Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide



