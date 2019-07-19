Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market to 2034 with Exclusive Interviews with OE Suppliers Including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr, Inteva
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE roof systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE roof systems (large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs) fitment and market size data for the top 14 car roof markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including car rooves, large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs, optional roofs, panorama roofs, polycarbonate, solar roofs, bonding systems)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr, Inteva (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive roof system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive roof systems sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- American Specialty Cars
- Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Magna International Inc.
- Pininfarina
- Valmet Automotive
- Webasto AG
- Forecasts
- Conventional-sized sunroofs
- Convertible roofs
- Retractable hard-top roofs
- Retractable soft-top roofs
- Large sunroofs
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Other
- Bonding system from Dow Automotive
- Polycarbonate roof systems
- Smart Fortwo foam roof
- Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System
- World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof
- Retractable hard-top roofs
- BMW Z4
- Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Renault Wind
- Retractable soft-top roofs
- Ferrari California
- Solar roofs
- Solar sliding roof from Webasto
- Toyota Prius solar roof
- Webasto's solar roof
- Other
- Archive
- Ferrari Superamerica
- Nissan 370Z Roadster
- Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide
