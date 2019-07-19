Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation And Cockpits Market, Q3-2019 Update - Forecasts to 2033

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation And Cockpits Market - Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE cockpits and instrumentation sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE cockpit and instrumentation systems (instrument clusters, instrument panels, outsourced cockpits, head-up displays) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including electroluminescence display, reconfigurability, high-definition display, head-up displays, multi-functions, multi-colour slush skins, acoustical foam, voice control, 3D display)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Harman, Interior Systems, Inteva Products (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive cockpits and instrumentation suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Use this vehicle instrumentation and cockpits markets forecasts report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive cockpits and instrumentation sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Track key companies' activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Calsonic Kansei Corporation Continental AG Denso Corporation Faurecia SA Customers and contracts Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Products R&D International Automotive Components Group (IAC) Inteva Products, LLC Magna International Inc. Nippon Seiki Robert Bosch GmbH Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Valeo SA Visteon Corporation Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Yazaki Corporation Others Autoneum Draexlmaier Group Freescale Semiconductor Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Preh GmbH Yanfeng Automotive

Forecasts Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Instrument clusters Instrument panels Outsourced cockpits

Markets Emerging markets Instrument panel manufacturers Market shares of instrumentation and display sector Asian market European market North American market Market trends

Technologies Cockpits ZF's cockpit concept Instrumentation Continental's solution Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Instrumentation for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo e-hybrid Mercedes-Benz SplitView Other 3M's light optimisation display films Acoustical foam BASF's Material Kit helps interior designers Car interior polyurethane solutions from BASF Continental's display and control concept Continental's Haptic Feedback Display Covestro's rear projection polycarbonate films Harman's Road Noise Cancellation technology Head-up display Instrument panel made using castor oil Multifunction control panel for electric vehicles Preh's touch control centre console PSA Group's solutions Three-dimensional spread of sound Tokai Rika's remote control solution Valeo's MirrorLink Visteon's graphic solutions Visteon's Human Bayesian Intelligence Technology Voice control technologies from Bosch Reconfigurable displays Continental Denso Corporation QNX Software Systems Visteon Technology developments 3D display technology Visteon's Ideal Occupant Interface Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' solutions

Archive Delphi develops its MyFi Denso's organic electroluminescence display Display technologies from Bosch Freescale Semiconductor's solutions Fujitsu Ten develops new display Honda Accord's instrument panel In-car moisturiser from Lexus MINI's Openometer Multi-disc CD players deleted from Ford Focus line MyFord Touch Next generation multi-functional displays from Visteon TRW's touchpad sensor Two-colour slush skins from JCI Visteon recognised for airbag door Visteon's C-Beyond concept highlights instrumentation innovations Visteon's new single screen display



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcsple

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Commercial Vehicles, Telematics and Vehicle Electronics



