Advanced Engine Technologies for Meeting Co2 and Fuel Economy Targets - Global Forecasts to 2034

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging light vehicle engine technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this engine technologies global market study includes:

Diesel and gasoline, fuel injection system and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle; HCCI/CAI; lean burn; variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments; effects of downsizing and downspeeding; kinetic and thermal energy recovery; forced induction; engine material developments; variable valve actuation; alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.

Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

A sector PESTER analysis

Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of expected future developments in engine technology and the efforts to reduce CO2 emissions

Understand the size and scope of the top engine 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological engine developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Market forecasts 48 volt mild hybrids Diesel engines Forecasts - forced induction total Fuel injection systems Hydrogen market projections Petrol engines VW diesel emission scandal

OEM overview BMW Daimler Fiat-Chrysler Ford GM Honda Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient Hyundai-Kia Jaguar Land Rover Mazda Nissan PSA Groupe Renault Subaru Corporation Toyota Volkswagen Volvo

Supplier overview BorgWarner BorgWarner Bosch-Mahle Continental AG Delphi Technologies Denso Federal-Mogul Hanon Systems Honeywell International Inc. IHI/IHI Charging Systems International Keihin Corp Mahle Mahle Martinrea Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Modine Robert Bosch GmbH Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding) Sogefi Stanadyne Valeo Wabco Others

Technology overview 48V mild hybrids OEM 48V activity Supplier 48V activity What will 48V bring? Alternatives to electrification Biodiesel Ethanol Future fuels conclusions Hydrogen Daimler General Motors Honda Hyundai Toyota Natural gas and LPG Atkinson developments Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines Downsizing/downspeeding Active engine mounts Pendulum dampers Energy recovery Exhaust gas heat recovery KERS Rankine heat engines Stirling engines Thermoelectric generators Thermoelectric nanowires van der Waals Schottky diode Forced induction Forced induction technical developments Fuel injection systems Diesel Injection rate shaping Rail pressures Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection Variable nozzle Other developments Petrol Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids Other alternative engines HCCI/CAI OEMs and HCCI Ignition Alternative ignition systems Lean burn Materials Engine blocks Split cycle engines Stratified charge Variable compression ratio Variable compression ratio engines Variable displacement engine Variable Valve Actuation Camless engines Cylinder deactivation Diesel VVA



