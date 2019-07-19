Medigus Received First Payment of $600,000 as Part of the Licensing and Sale Agreement for MUSE™ in Greater China

/EIN News/ -- This is the first installment out of a total amount of $3 million

OMER, Israel, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company developing minimally invasive tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, today announced it received an initial payment of $600,000 in connection with the signing of a $3,000,000 agreement with Golden Grand (Shanghai Golden Grand-Medical Instruments Ltd.) for the use and sale of the company’s Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler (MUSE™) system in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.

Golden Grand has been Medigus' distributor of its MUSE™ systems in China since 2015. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for the license, training services and any goods sold, Golden Grand will pay Medigus the consideration in four installments and until the assembly of a production line in China is completed. As part of the previous distribution agreement, the company deducted $118,000 from the first payment made for the licensing and sale agreement.

The MUSE™ system is a single-use flexible transoral stapler that merges the latest advancements in microvisual, ultrasonic and surgical stapling. The device comes equipped with an ultrasonic sight and range finder and a micro ScoutCam™ CMOS camera, which enables a single physician to perform an incisionless transoral fundoplication — the procedure intended to treat the anatomical cause of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the company’s advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are “Forward-Looking Statements,” which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the company’s management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate” and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of the company’s activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting the company are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither the company nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of company securities. Nothing in this press release should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind.

Contact (for media only) Tatiana Yosef Chief Financial Officer +972-8-6466-880 ir@medigus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.