The World Market for Artificial Joints by Material, Application and Region: 2017-2019 & 2025F

The report predicts the global artificial joints market to grow with a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global artificial joints market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on artificial joints market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on artificial joints market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global artificial joints market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global artificial joints market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rising number of osteoarthritis and arthritis problems in the elder population

Increasing cases of calcium deficiency in people due to changing lifestyle and unhealthy food uptake

2) Restraints

The high cost of artificial implants and cost of the surgical procedure

3) Opportunities

A new innovation to produce effective and cost effective implant material

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the artificial joints market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the artificial joints market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global artificial joints market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Artificial Joints Market Highlights

2.2. Artificial Joints Market Projection

2.3. Artificial Joints Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Artificial Joints Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Artificial Joints Market



4. Artificial Joints Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Artificial Joints Market by Material

5.1. Ceramics

5.2. Alloy

5.3. Oxinium

5.4. Other Materials



6. Global Artificial Joints Market by Application

6.1. Artificial Knee Joints

6.2. Artificial Hip Joints

6.3. Artificial Joints of Shoulder

6.4. Other Applications



7. Global Artificial Joints Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Artificial Joints Market by Material

7.1.2. North America Artificial Joints Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Artificial Joints Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Artificial Joints Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Stryker Corporation

8.2.2. DePuy Synthes

8.2.3. Zimmer Biomet

8.2.4. Smith & Nephew

8.2.5. Medtronic Spinal

8.2.6. DJO Global

8.2.7. Integra Lifesciences

8.2.8. NuVasive Inc.

8.2.9. Globus Medical

8.2.10. Wright Medical

8.2.11. Other Companies



