Youngevity Inc. (YGYI) Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing the CBD Industry’s ‘Sweet Spot’

To view the full publication, titled, “Smart Companies Finding Sweet Spot in Cannabis Processing, Manufacturing Opportunities,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/OU0aI .

The growth of the cannabis industry has been well touted. Consumer spending in the United States topped $10 billion for the first time last year, and that number is only expected to increase, with numbers projected to reach $23 billion by 2022. Some estimates reach even higher — ranging from $31 billion to an almost incomprehensible $130 billion. With all those big numbers, smart companies are eager to find their place in the industry.

In between growers and sellers lie several potential places for companies with expertise to firmly establish themselves in the burgeoning cannabis space. Savvy companies such as Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) (YGYI Profile) recognize the potential payoff of being involved in the back end of the cannabis industry. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries Inc. just signed a five-year contract to purchase hemp plant biomass for extraction, end-to-end processing and production of hemp-derived products.

About Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International Inc., an emerging conglomerate operating in three distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated hemp-based product development enterprise including end-to-end processing, and a direct-selling enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and nontraditional channels, including a multi-country, direct-selling network. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.YGYI.com .



