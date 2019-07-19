Head of State wishes greater private involvement in economy

Mbanza Kongo, ANGOLA, July 19 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Thursday in Mbanza Kongo, province of Zaire, called for greater involvement of the private sector in the national economy, aiming to increase the production of goods and the supply of jobs.,

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Provincial Council for Community, João Lourenço recalled that the Executive is working to create a business environment to attract the private sector to invest in the various branches of the national economy.

According to the President, at the current situation, it can no longer be the Government to build factories, otherwise the political discourse and privatization measures under way in the country will be counteracted.

He said that the state will sell the industrial units that are "wrongly in the public sector" to the private ones that have more vocation for this purpose. He defended that it is up to the Government to create conditions of energy, water and communication routes, so that the private ones can invest.

João Lourenço said that it is fundamental that the State share responsibility with the private sector in the tasks that aim at the leverage of the national economy and, consequently, the development of the country.

At the time, the Head of State promised to complete the Nzeto / Soyo motorway (open only in one of the car lanes), the Mbanza Kongo / Nóqui road, as well as other sections presented on the report submitted by the local government.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is holding a 48-hour visit to the province of Zaire since Thursday morning.

