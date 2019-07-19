Insights Into the World Nail Care Market 2017-2019 & 2025: Retailers, Salon and Online

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nail Care Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global nail care market to grow with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global nail care market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on nail care market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on nail care market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nail care market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nail care market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for maintaining healthy nails

Increasing demand non-toxic and natural solutions

Rising disposable income

2) Restraints

An adverse effect of chemicals in nail care products

3) Opportunities

New trends and innovations in nail care products

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nail care market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nail care market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nail care market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Nail Care Market Highlights

2.2. Nail Care Market Projection

2.3. Nail Care Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Nail Care Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Nail Care Market



4. Nail Care Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nail Care Market by Product Type

5.1. Nail Polish

5.2. Nail Accessories

5.3. Nail Polish Removers

5.4. Other Product Types



6. Global Nail Care Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Retailers

6.2. Salon

6.3. Online



7. Global Nail Care Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Nail Care Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Nail Care Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3. North America Nail Care Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nail Care Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. CNC International B.V.

8.2.2. American International Industries

8.2.3. Creative Nail Design Inc.

8.2.4. Fiabila S.A.

8.2.5. L'Oreal S.A.

8.2.6. California Chemical Specialties

8.2.7. Delia Cosmetics

8.2.8. IL Cosmetics Group

8.2.9. Nail Systems International

8.2.10. OPI Products Inc.

8.2.11. Other Companies



