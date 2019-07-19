Carpooling Market 2019 Insights on Expansions, Key Strategies, Opportunity and Challenge, Sales Channels, Size and Share Analysis, Potential Application and Growth actors: Orbis Research

The report Carpooling Market report provides in depth analysis by Types (Online Carpooling Platforms and App-based Carpooling), Application (For Business, For Individuals, and for Schools), Leading Brands with 2025 Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The carpooling industry is growing at an indomitable pace at the backdrop of popular preferences for affordable yet luxurious transportation facilities. As commitment towards environmental protection gains ground, conscious consumers are making more mindful decisions in terms of their travel preferences. Additionally, rapidly growing office commuters across the globe is also a potential growth initiator in global carpooling market.

In order to further expedite their progressive lead amidst staggering competition in transportation infrastructure, notable players are also diversifying their services with the inclusion of specialized carpooling services dedicated to physically challenged passengers. Orbis Research has recently announced the addition of a new business intelligence report titled, ‘Global Carpooling Market Report, History and Forecast 2013-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application’ collated in its burgeoning online data archive.

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

Based on deployment method, carpooling is mainly classified into the following types: online carpooling platforms and App-based carpooling. App-based carpooling is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83.39% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Carpooling is mainly used for business, Individuals, Schools, etc. And for business was the most widely used area which took up about 43.88% of the global total in 2018.

Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride , Carma, Scoop Technologies, Splitting Fares, Wunder Carpool, BlaBlaCar, Karos, Grab, Ryde, Ola , Cabs, SRide, Meru Carpool are the key suppliers in the global carpooling market. The market concentration rate of carpooling is high. Though there are many Emerging players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 74% of the global market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Carpooling market size was 4250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Carpooling market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Online Carpooling Platforms and App-based Carpooling

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into For Business, For Individuals, and For Schools, etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Carpooling in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carpooling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

