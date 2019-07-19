Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market by Treatment, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global cardiac arrest treatment market to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global cardiac arrest treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on cardiac arrest treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on cardiac arrest treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cardiac arrest treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cardiac arrest treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing incidence of heart related problem around the globe

Changing consumption and living habit among the young and middle class consumers

2) Restraints

Lack of availability of the healthcare professionals in the developing countries

3) Opportunities

Growing demand of heart related medical treatment services in the developing country

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cardiac arrest treatment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cardiac arrest treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cardiac arrest treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market Highlights

2.2. Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market Projection

2.3. Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Treatment

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sales Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market



4. Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market by Treatment

5.1. Drug

5.1.1. Corticosteroids

5.1.2. Fibrinolytic Drugs

5.1.3. Beta Blockers

5.1.4. Anticholinergic Drugs

5.1.5. Anti-arrhythmic Drugs

5.1.6. Vasopressors

5.1.7. Other Treatments (Crystalloids, Sodium Bicarbonate, Colloids)

5.2. Medical Devices

5.2.1. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy

5.2.2. Defibrillators

5.2.3. Others



6. Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market by Sales Channel

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Independent Pharmacies

6.3. Other sales channel



7. Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.2.2. GE Healthcare

8.2.3. Abbott Laboratories

8.2.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.2.5. Novartis International AG

8.2.6. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.7. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.8. Amgen Inc.



