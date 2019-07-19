Urology Devices Market by Product Type, Disease, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urology Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global urology devices market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global urology devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on urology devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on urology devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global urology devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global urology devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing occurrence of chronic kidney diseases

Growing urinary tract diseases

2) Restraints

Poor reimbursement policies

3) Opportunities

Rising demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the urology devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the urology devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global urology devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Urology Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Urology Devices Market Projection

2.3. Urology Devices Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Urology Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Urology Devices Market



4. Urology Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Urology Devices Market by Product Type

5.1. Urology Endoscopes

5.2. Robotic Surgical Systems

5.3. Laser Systems

5.4. Lithotripters

5.5. Dialysis Devices

5.6. Urodynamic Systems

5.7. Urology Consumables

5.8. Other Products



6. Global Urology Devices Market by Disease

6.1. Prostate Cancer

6.2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

6.3. Kidney Diseases

6.4. Urinary Stones

6.5. Pelvic Organ Prolapse

6.6. Other Diseases



7. Global Urology Devices Market by End-user

7.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.2. Dialysis Centers

7.3. Other End-users



8. Global Urology Devices Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Urology Devices Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Urology Devices Market by Disease

8.1.3. North America Urology Devices Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Urology Devices Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Urology Devices Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Stryker Corporation

9.2.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

9.2.3. Cook Medical

9.2.4. Fresenius Medical Care

9.2.5. Olympus Corporation

9.2.6. Karl Storz SE & Co.

9.2.7. Siemens AG

9.2.8. Baxter International Inc.

9.2.9. Nipro Corporation

9.2.10. Other Companies



