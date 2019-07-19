Global Intra-abdominal Infections Market (2017-2025) with a Focus on Blood Tests, Abdominal X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Ultrasound Diagnosis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intra-abdominal Infections Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global intra-abdominal infections market to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global intra-abdominal infections market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on intra-abdominal infections market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on intra-abdominal infections market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global intra-abdominal infections market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global intra-abdominal infections market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing awareness about the intra-abdominal infections

Rising elderly population

2) Restraints

The excessive production capacity of antimicrobials

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the intra-abdominal infections market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the intra-abdominal infections market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global intra-abdominal infections market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Intra-abdominal Infections Market Highlights

2.2. Intra-abdominal Infections Market Projection

2.3. Intra-abdominal Infections Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Intra-abdominal Infections Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Diagnosis

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drugs

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Intra-abdominal Infections Market



4. Intra-abdominal Infections Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Intra-abdominal Infections Market by Diagnosis

5.1. Blood Tests

5.2. Abdominal X-ray

5.3. Computed Tomography (CT)

5.4. Ultrasound



6. Global Intra-abdominal Infections Market by Drugs

6.1. Metronidazole

6.2. Clindamycin

6.3. Chloramphenicol

6.4. Ceftriaxone

6.5. Other Drugs



7. Global Intra-abdominal Infections Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Intra-abdominal Infections Market by Diagnosis

7.1.2. North America Intra-abdominal Infections Market by Drugs

7.1.3. North America Intra-abdominal Infections Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Intra-abdominal Infections Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. AstraZeneca PLC

8.2.2. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.2.3. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.4. AtoxBio Inc.

8.2.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.2.6. Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

8.2.7. Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceutical Inc.

8.2.8. Bristol Myers Squibb Company



