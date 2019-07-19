Worldwide Knee Implant Markets to 2025: Projecting a CAGR of 5.3% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Implant Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global knee implant market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global knee implant market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on knee implant market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on knee implant market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global knee implant market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global knee implant market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis

Increasing investment in healthcare sector

Rising awareness regarding knee implant surgeries

2) Restraints

High cost related to implant surgeries

3) Opportunities

Growing demand in emerging economies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the knee implant market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the knee implant market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global knee implant market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Knee Implant Market Highlights

2.2. Knee Implant Market Projection

2.3. Knee Implant Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Knee Implant Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Procedure

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Knee Implant Market



4. Knee Implant Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Knee Implant Market by Procedure

5.1. Total Knee Replacement

5.2. Partial Knee Replacement

5.3. Revision Knee Replacement



6. Global Knee Implant Market by Component

6.1. Fixed Bearing Prosthesis

6.2. Mobile Bearing Prosthesis



7. Global Knee Implant Market by End-user

7.1. Mobile Bearing Prosthesis

7.2. Orthopedic Clinics

7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



8. Global Knee Implant Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Knee Implant Market by Procedure

8.1.2. North America Knee Implant Market by Component

8.1.3. North America Knee Implant Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Knee Implant Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Knee Implant Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Arthrex GmbH

9.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen

9.2.3. Corin Group

9.2.4. DJO Global

9.2.5. Exatech India Pvt. Ltd.

9.2.6. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.7. Medacta International S.A.

9.2.8. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

9.2.9. Smith & Nephew PLC

9.2.10. Stryker

9.2.11. Zimmer Biomet



