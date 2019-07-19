Public Parking Lots Now Eligible For Up To $5 Million In Rebates For Electric Vehicle Chargers Through ZEVIP

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resources Canada recently introduced the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), a $130 million program that will run for five years and subsidize EV charging across a variety of use cases. The first ZEVIP RFP focuses on Public Places and On-street EV charging.



Businesses and municipal governments that install EV chargers through ZEVIP are eligible for a grant covering 50% of total project costs up to a maximum contribution of $5 million. Eligible lots can be privately owned, they simply must be accessible to the public. This includes service stations, restaurants, arenas, libraries, medical offices, and more. On-street and curbside charging is also eligible through the program.

Businesses, property managers, and municipalities are encouraged to contact ChargeLab by August 9, 2019 for support in seeking funding. While multi-residential and workplace properties are not eligible for this round of ZEVIP, they are also encouraged to contact ChargeLab to prepare for future funding opportunities.

ChargeLab is a turnkey provider of electric vehicle charging solutions with extensive experience helping businesses and municipalities benefit from federal funding opportunities. To date, ChargeLab has helped dozens of properties apply for millions of dollars in grants.

"We are making it easier and more affordable for Canadians to own a zero-emission vehicle, and we continue to invest in infrastructure needed for easy charging where we work, live and play. We are committed to improving air quality, lowering day-to-day costs for families and businesses and helping to create a cleaner, greener future,” said Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources.



To learn more about NRCan’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, visit www.chargelab.co/zevip .

ABOUT CHARGELAB

ChargeLab makes an open and interoperable software platform for managing electric vehicle charging stations. They also provide turnkey services for deploying charging solutions, including vetting hardware from top manufacturers and supplying certified installation services. ChargeLab ensures businesses and governments find the right solution for their electric vehicle charging needs.

Level 2 electric vehicle chargers EV chargers like these are now eligible for ZEVIP funding when installed at a public parking lot



