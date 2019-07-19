Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market (2019-2025) Emerging Trends, Technological Innovations, Competition Landscape, Growth Strategies, Risks and Entry Barriers with Investment Opportunities: Orbis Research

The report Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market report provides in depth analysis by Types (10nm, 20nm to 28nm and 7nm & Others), Application (Smartphone, Camera, Automotive, Robotics, ARVR, Drones & Others), Leading Brands with 2025 Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Availability of AI integrated mobile processors, compatible with various smartphone, tablets, as well as other smart mobile devices is phenomenal growth accelerator in global mobile artificial intelligence (MAI) market. Keen investor interests in sophisticated advances in augmented and virtual reality since recent past and further growth prospects in the near future are estimated to favor onward growth trend in global mobile artificial intelligence (MAI) market in forthcoming years. Orbis Research has announced the addition of a new analytical research offering titled, 'Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market By Types, Application, and Region, Forecast 2014-25' included in its ever-growing data archive.

Fast transitioning user expectations to avail of advanced feature profile has been constantly driving innovations in MAI market. Advances in smartphone locking system such as face ID detection as well as other applications such as superlative image quality as well as voice assistants are just some of the key propellants for integrating AI in mobile devices. This relentless advance trend is incurring exploitable opportunities in global mobile artificial intelligence (MAI) market in forthcoming years.

Additionally, significant breakthroughs in cognitive computing, coupled with innovations in complex subjects such as machine learning (ML) are likely to keep the growth pace soaring. However, to encourage mass scale adoption worldwide, affordable and tactical pricing strategy will remain a key deciding factor as high prices of AI enabled mobile processors has been of late restraining the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market substantially.

Request a sample@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3450577

In 2018, the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MediaTek, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google Inc., and Nvidia Corporation,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-mai-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 10nm, 20nm to 28nm, and 7nm & Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into Smartphone, Camera, Automotive, Robotics, ARVR, Drones, and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Direct purchase the single user copy@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3450577

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, the report offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI)

2 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

4 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Development Status and Outlook

7 China Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

12 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Dynamics

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: enquiry@orbisresearch.com

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbisresearch



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.